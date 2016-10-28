'No more scaremongering' in Kingscliff election race

KINGSCLIFF'S Dot Holdom has accused fellow candidate Ron Cooper of "scaremongering” over his high profile "No High Rise” campaign in the run-up to tomorrow's election.

Mr Cooper, a former councillor who has gathered more than 13,000 signatures in a petition against increasing the height level above three storeys in the popular coastal village, has based his campaign upon the three-word slogan "No High Rise”.

Donning black and orange and wearing a "No High Rise' sandwich board, Mr Cooper's campaign has been high profile on the Tweed Coast where he has focused his efforts.

But Ms Holdom, who heads the Kingscliff Ratepayers and Progress Association and is also a former councillor contesting today's poll, said she had had enough of the scare campaign, hanging provocative posters from her front deck in Kingscliff St, bearing the words: "There is no high-rise proposed for Kingscliff just inflated egos and a scare campaign.”

"I'm a great believer that you've got to tell people the truth, even if it is ugly, because from there, people can make decisions,” Ms Holdom said.

Ms Holdom said there were no plans to build any high-rises in Kingscliff, which by definition are over 25 storeys in height, but planners were seeking community input after proposing height limits be increased to four, five or six storeys in some areas to prevent urban sprawl.

"There are people out there who understand that if we keep spreading, the very thing that we love we will lose; our creek, our beachfront, our natural built environment that is so precious to us,” she said.

Council candidate Ron Cooper has run a high profile campaign over building heights in Kingscliff. Scott Powick

But Mr Cooper hit back, saying Ms Holdom knew she had let the community down by failing to defend the three storey (11m) height limit and failing to oppose the five and six storey proposals in the Kingscliff Locality Plan.

"All the 13,000 people who have signed the Heights of Buildings petition knew they were signing to return to the 11.00 m original three storey height limit,” Mr Cooper said.

"The State Government's minister for planning changed the measurement of three storeys to 13.6 mts which immediately allowed four storey buildings.

"Almost everyone who signed the petition mentioned that allowing four, five and six storeys will lead to an inevitable high-rise future for the Tweed Coast.

"It doesn't matter what arbitrary number of floors Dot Holdom has determined for high-rise, most people feel that for Kingscliff and the Tweed Coast five and six storey is high-rise.

"I know of one four-storey building already being constructed in Pearl St and another approved in Marine Pde.”