North Coast TAFE opens its doors to learning

NORTH Coast TAFE is giving the community a chance to learn about the education and training programs on offer.

The Tweed campuses are hosting an open week from January 16 to 21 for anyone interested.

The open week will include different events, demonstrations and information sessions.

TAFE's leader of community and business engagement for the Tweed, Terry Watson, said North Coast TAFE was a great place to start a career.

"Whether you're looking for a career in technology, fashion, horticulture, aged care or construction, come and discover TAFE NSW's vast array of courses, of which there are more than 1200 from certificates to degrees," Mr Watson said.

"This is a great opportunity to receive one-on-one course advice, meet teachers, see live demonstrations, go on campus tours and learn how TAFE NSW, the State's leading education and skills training provider, can help secure you a job and find a career you love.

"The world is changing and TAFE NSW is evolving with it. We are investing in the future of education with innovative technology for learning which ensures our students are job-ready wherever they live or work."

Those visiting the Open Week on Monday were able to learn about on-the-job training in Animal Sciences via a live online demonstration.

North Coast TAFE has two campuses located on the Tweed at Cudgen Rd, Kingscliff and at 146 Murwillumbah St, Murwillumbah.