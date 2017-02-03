NRL star to lead Knights in clash with Tweed Heads

Newcastle star Trent Hodkinson will be a drawcard for fans on Saturday, when he leads the Knights against Tweed Heads.

FORMER NSW State of Origin halfback Trent Hodkinson will captain a strong Newcastle Knights side against Tweed Heads Seagulls at Murwillumbah tonight.

Hodkinson, who has been on a modified pre-season training schedule because of injury, was overlooked for the Auckland Nines and will lead a side including experienced NRL and English Super League campaigner Micky Paea, 61-game NRL prop Sam Matroa and explosive young halves prospect Jack Cogger.

Knights' assistant coach Mick Potter said Hodkinson's pre-season preparation was more suited to a traditional clash, as opposed to a Nines' format.

"We're bringing Trent along in the off-season, making sure he's right to go,” Potter said.

"Nines is completely different, so we wanted him to be able to play 40-minute halves, not just nine-minute halves.

"We will use the competitive hit-out against Seagulls to get him into the groove of NRL competition.”

Talent blooded by the Knights in the NRL last season, like 21-year-old forward Josh King, 21-year-old fullback Dylan Phythian and one of the Mata'utia brothers, Chanel, will also make the trip to Murwillumbah.

Potter said the side's focus was on fine-tuning their game plan ahead of their NRL trial match against Canberra in a fortnight.

"Obviously we'd like to win, but it's more about the process,” he said.

"It's important to implement what we've done in pre-season in a full contact game.”

Seagulls coach Aaron Zimmerle named a strong side for the clash, with Gold Coast Titans' under-20s Kurt Bernard, Ben Nakubuwai, Doyle Manga and Phillip Sami all suiting up.

Also in the squad announced on Thursday evening are eight players who were in the NRL system in 2016, including Lindon McGrady (Bulldogs), Carne Doyle-Manga (Roosters), Lamar Liolevave (Bulldogs), Ezra Howe (Manly) and Talor Walters (Storm).

Mass changes have been made to the side which finished a disappointing 13th in 2016 as Zimmerle looks to reinvent the side.

While the Seagulls' squad includes 12 newcomers, Potter said the Knights hadn't looked at players individually, with their focus remaining squarely on their own game plan.

"That's not disrespecting them, we just want to get through our stuff and see how we go, regardless of what's in front of us,” he said.

The match kicks off at Stan Sercombe Oval at 5pm (NSW), entry is $10 for adults. A bus will run from Seagulls at 3.30pm for $15 and includes match entry.