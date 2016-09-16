NRRRL grand final: Cudgen ready and focussed

CUDGEN is focussed on embracing their grand final experience as the club prepares to go to battle with Murwillumbah for its first Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League title.

A crowd of over 5000 is expected to attend tomorrow's grand final day at Cudgen Leagues, in what will be an emotional day, after Mustangs' second-rower Grant Cook died after being injured in a tackle against Casino in last Sunday's preliminary final.

Cudgen coach Pat Rosser said his thoughts were with the Mustangs, Cook's family, teammates and the wider community.

While standing side-by-side with the Mustangs, Rosser said Cudgen needed to also focus on delivering what would be their first premiership in any competition in a decade.

"As a club, we understand and we're really sensitive about the tragedy that's occurred,” Rosser said.

"It puts a game of football into perspective, given the impact something like that has. We've been really clear about the need to acknowledge that and be sensitive, but we also need to be clinical.

"We've worked hard for nine months to make a grand final, so we've tried to also maintain some normality around our preparation leading into the game.”

HORNETS NEST: Cudgen Hornets' first grade side gather for a team photo in the lead-up to Sunday's home grand final. Mike Donnelly

With a rallying community crowd, emotions and noise will be at a high during the game, especially from a driven Murwillumbah side. Rosser said it was important to embrace playing in a grand final but urged his players to think of it as any other game.

"This is what everyone trains for but if you get too excited and look too far ahead, you stumble,” he said. "We need to be clinical and set the platform early as that emotion will really drive the Mur'bah boys to come out strong.

"So we need to focus on our preparation and start really well.”

Cudgen has been the stand-out club all season and is in with a chance of lifting three premierships on Sunday, with their under-18s and reserves' sides also making grand-finals.

Rosser paid tribute to the club as a whole, with the results reflective of all the work that's been put in to ensure success.

"If we play to our potential and come away with the win, it'll be a massive reward for the club and everyone involved in it,” Rosser said.

"Even though only 17 players take the field, it would be a just rewards for a club that's worked so hard over recent years to build success.

"For the front office, old boys, supporters, friends and family, it would be a reward for everyone.”