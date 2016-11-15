23°
NSW Nationals elect John Barilaro as its new leader

Chris Calcino
| 15th Nov 2016 9:07 AM
John Barilaro

JOHN Barilaro has been elected unopposed as leader of the NSW Nationals, taking the reins following Troy Grant's resignation.

Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair also won a vote against Andrew Fraser to take over the deputy leader position from Adrian Piccoli, who also stepped down yesterday afternoon.

Deputy Premier Troy Grant (left) has resigned as NSW Nationals Leader. Pictured here with NSW Premier Mike Baird
Deputy Premier Troy Grant (left) has resigned as NSW Nationals Leader. Pictured here with NSW Premier Mike Baird

 

The spill followed an upset in the Orange by-election, with a huge swing against the Nationals putting Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Philip Donato within reach of winning the once-safe seat.

More to follow.

REGIONAL development minister and Monaro MP John Barilaro will now lead the NSW Nationals after the resignations of leader Troy Grant

