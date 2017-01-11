28°
Ocean views of Coolangatta

Aisling Brennan
| 11th Jan 2017 3:34 PM
1405/3 McLean Street, Coolangatta
1405/3 McLean Street, Coolangatta Contributed

THIS Coolangatta apartment delivers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean from the balcony and master bedroom.

Located on the 14th floor of the exclusive Sebel Blue C apartment building, the two-bedroom property features spacious open plan living and plenty of room for entertaining.

Seller Mark Timperley said the stylish apartment was perfect for anyone who enjoys the ocean.

"It's great for people who surf because you're able to see the ocean all the way from Burleigh to Kirra then all the way round to Snapper Rocks,” Mr Timperley said.

The impressive kitchen has plenty of room for entertaining guests with Caesarstone island and bench tops, an array of storage and a hidden fridge.

The open plan living design helps showcase the beautiful views from right throughout the apartment.

With its north-facing views of the ocean, the master bedroom provides the buyer a walk-through wardrobe and full-size ensuite with dual vanities, glass shower, bath and floor-to-ceiling tiles.

The second bedroom can accommodate two single beds or one queen and offers plenty of storage space.

The Sebel Blue C apartments also offer the buyer a chance to utilise the resort's facilities which include a 30m heated pool, barbecue area, gym, sauna, spa and games room.

This beachside apartment is located just minutes away from Coolangatta shops, schools and the Gold Coast Airport.

Address: 1405/3 McLean Street, Coolangatta

Agent: PRD Nationwide Coolangatta Tweed Coast, Jason Abbott M: 0418 727 977

Features: Pacific Ocean views, open plan living

Price: $895,000

Inspections: Saturday, January 14 from 1pm to 1.30pm Qld

