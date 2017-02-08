29°
Offering ADHD support in Murwillumbah

Aisling Brennan
| 8th Feb 2017 12:42 PM
Organiser Natalie Dreha and author Steve Johnson are providing advice on ADHD in Murwillumbah.
Organiser Natalie Dreha and author Steve Johnson are providing advice on ADHD in Murwillumbah. Scott Powick

A SUPPORT group for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in Murwillumbah is providing much needed relief and assistance to sufferers and carers throughout the community.

Support group founder Natalie Dreha said she created the group after her daughter was diagnosed with ADHD.

"We got the diagnosis and walked out of the paediatrician's office with nothing in my hand,” Ms Dreha said.

"There was nowhere to go, no support groups that I was aware of.”

Ms Dreha said the support group, which meets monthly at the Murwillumbah Community Centre, creates a safe space to learn more about living with ADHD and other disorders.

"It's a place where carers of kids with ADHD and Oppositionist Defiant Disorder (ODD) and anxiety disorders can come to share their story, listen to ideas and learn from each other,” she said.

Author Steve Johnson, who has lived with ADHD, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and ODD his whole life, will be speaking to the Murwillumbah support group on Friday at 10am.

"I'm a practical expert,” Mr Johnson said.

"I've made a reasonably successful life of having these conditions. I'm trying to demystify all of the conditions.”

Mr Johnson said he will be discussing his own personal coping mechanisms with the group in the hope it might offer some relief.

"This is what I've either done to get over it, mitigate it, use it to my advantage or avoid it and you can do the same,” Mr Johnson said.

"Back in the day there wasn't much known about these conditions.”

The next meeting will be held at the Murwillumbah Community Centre on Friday, February 10 at 10am.

For more information contact 042 777 8667

Topics:  adhd murwillumbah community centre

Tweed is health minister's first hospital visit in new role

Tweed is health minister's first hospital visit in new role

THE Tweed has been the location of new health minister Brad Hazzard's first hospital visit.

Getting ready for school in the Tweed

Payton, Tahlia, Josh and Dakota are ready to learn at Pacific Coast Christian School.

Students prepared to learn for 2017.

Saving lives is a priority for Murwillumbah community

ON-GOING BATTLE: Founder of The HeavyHiterz Foundation Brent Simpson wants to prevent suicide throughout the community.

Suicide prevention takes action.

Council at a glance

Tweed Shire Council held its first meeting of the year on February 2.

Council briefs.

