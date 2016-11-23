Old-fashioned goods at Unlimited Arts craft fair

COLOURFUL: Tweed Heads Arts Unlimited Fair is open across the week-end, with members including Ronda Luland, Mal Anderson, Kath Muth and Gloria O'Connor.

GOOD old-fashioned craft and art work will be on display at Banora Point this weekend, as Tweed Unlimited Arts throws open its doors to the public.

The group, which boasts more than 170 members, holds its open day twice a year, with goods produced by the art collective on display and for sale.

Products include everything from paintings and art work to pottery, soft felt work, handmade cards, spinning and weaving

Arts Unlimited member Shirley Foster said all members of the community were invited to attend.

"There's lots and lots of things on display,” Ms Foster said.

"It's ideal for buying for Christmas.”

Devonshire tea, coffee, tea, home-made cakes and fruit salad will also be on sale for visitors.

Tweed Unlimited Arts is located in the buildings of the area's old-school house, with various groups meeting at different times, including creative art, pottery classes, spinners and weavers and more.

New members welcome with details available online.

FAST FACTS:

What: Christmas Fair

Where: Pioneer Pde, Banora Point (southern end beside SES buildings)

When: November 26 and 27.

Times: 9am - 4pm

Phone: 07 5524 6223