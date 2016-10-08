29°
On the Mat: Sharks cast net for coordinator

8th Oct 2016 7:00 AM
SENIOR CHAMPS: Max Jaffray and Greg Ash from Tweed Heads Bowls Club will represent Queenslands over-60s men's side in the national Seniors Championships in Western Australia from Monday.
SENIOR CHAMPS: Max Jaffray and Greg Ash from Tweed Heads Bowls Club will represent Queenslands over-60s men's side in the national Seniors Championships in Western Australia from Monday.

GREG KELLY - IN TODAY'S world the saying "if you're standing still - you're going backwards” applies more so than ever - and the good news this week is the South Tweed Sports Club is on the move forward.

The bowls club is searching for a full time dynamic bowls co-ordinator to oversee the bowls department including administration, marketing and coaching.

The role includes organising and managing day-to-day social bowls plus pennant, club champion- ships, tournaments and Premier League.

The full time position is suited to a state or national level representative bowler and/or a bowls co-ordinator who has had experience at another club who may want to move to the Tweed Coast and manage one of the top clubs in the Tweed Gold Coast.

Many bowls club have struggled in recent times relying on the good works of volunteers to administer the day-to-day activities associated with social games, and overall do a mighty job day-in, day-out but a dynamic, experienced full time staff bowling member, fully supported by management will revitalise the bowls calendar within the club and attract new members and sponsorship.

One only has to look at successful local clubs with full time bowls co-ordinators to see the difference.

One of the best in the our sport is no doubt sport manager and top bowler Kris Lehfeldt at Cherry Street Bowls Club at Ballina to see the difference a full time bowls co-ordinator, with the support of management, can make to a club.

Applications close on November 2 and even at this early stage inquires have come from bowlers in all states in Australia.

The net has been cast and now the South Tweed Sharks will be hoping to catch a big Shark to lead them. For further details plus job description, visit southtweedsports.com.au.

On Monday, the biggest show in over-60s bowls will be held in Western Australia, with the 2016 Australian Senior Sides kicking off at Osborne Park Bowls Club

Over four action-packed days, Australia's top over-60 players will battle it out for bowling glory and national bragging rights in separate men's and women's championships.

Host state Western Australia will take on Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, Australian Capital Territory, Northern Territory. Queensland ladies are defending champions, but the men have not win since 2011. A total of nine locals have been selected in the Over-60s Men's and Ladies' sides.

In the 11-year history of the Men's Australian Seniors Championship, Queensland and NSW have won four times with defending champion Victoria winning three times. The Over-60s ladies event has been staged for five years with Western Australia wining twice (2011 & 2014) with Vic, NSW and Qld on one win each.

lawnbowlsnews.com

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  greg kelly, lawn bowls, on the mat, sport

Search is on for South Tweed in championships week

