On the Mat with Greg Kelly: Members deciding bowls' future this week

Broadbeach's Ladies celebrate after winning the Division One Pennant Final against Helensvale.

IT'S ALL happening this week in the sport of lawn bowls, but more so off the green than on it.

The world of bowls never stops, with important club meetings on this Sunday and also Wednesday at Twin Towns Services.

Club members meet at Tweed Heads BC on Sunday, with the major issue of the sale of the back green and car park on the agenda.

At South Tweed BC, the Premier League will hold its annual general meeting at 4pm and no doubt the yet-to-be advertised new position of bowls co-ordinator at the club will be a big topic of discussion.

Also on Sunday is the final episode of The Bowls Show on SBS at 1pm - the men's final of the Australian Indoor between defending champion Jeremy Henry and young 17-year-old Curtis Hanley from Victoria will be well worth watching.

Of course, then the members' meeting at Twin Town Services BC on Wednesday, September 28, will decide one way or the other on whether to return to be a social club or not.

Monday is another big day in the sport, with new Bowls Queensland chief executive officer Brett Wilkie starting his first day on the job.

Wilkie resigned this week from his national training coaching position in Queensland and also from the chairmanship of Premier League Queensland.

With the sudden departures of former CEOs Doug Evans and Warren Birks in the past 15 months, bowlers statewide will be wishing Wilkie all the very best in this challenging role.

Back to the greens news with the ladies, and on Monday, 23 teams will line up for the first day of the District Triples in six sections of four, with knockout rounds on Tuesday and semi-finals and final on Wednesday.

The Ladies continue to play major events during weekdays which restricts the working ladies from playing although hopefully this may change in the not to distant future.

The Gold Coast Tweed Ladies played their pennant finals on Friday at Mudgeeraba in all six divisions. All finals were won by different clubs, which spread the joy.

Broadbeach won Division 1 over Helensvale, Mermaid Beach defeated Tweed Heads in Division 2, South Tweed won Division 3 over Musgrave Hill, in Division 4 Musgrave Hill defeated Robina and Division 6 was won by Tweed Heads with runners-up Beaudesert.

Men's Division 1 pennant winners, Helensvale, will play Swifts in the zone play-off today, starting at 10am. The winner of the play-off will go forward into the final eight sides in the Bowls Queensland state finals at Bribie Island in late November.

The World Bowls in New Zealand is also scheduled for late November and Australian representatives Mark Casey and Brett Wilkie will be unavailable to play for Helensvale in the State Finals if they win today in the zone play off.

The Gold Coast Tweed Men's District Pairs was played last weekend, with 32 teams playing four knockout rounds and the final on this Sunday at Broadbeach.

Both finalists are from Broadbeach, with Chris Lanham and Sean Ingham playing off against Robbie Allen and Geoff Lanham.

Semi final results - Ingham def Adam Liddell/Sam White 19/17 and Lanham won 19/16 against Dean McWhinney/Graeme Shillington.

Entries are open for the Heritage Bank men's district singles on October22 and 29, with $500 to the winner.

Major decisions off the greens, plus non-stop bowls on the green, mean the world of bowls continues on and on.