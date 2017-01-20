On the Mat:Underdogs come up trumps

UNDERDOGS the Tweed Heads Ospreys used their trump card in their first home game for the Premier League season against round one winners Enoggera.

The Ospreys played on the world-famous indoor green last Saturday and came up trumps by the barest of margins.

The Ospreys, stirred on by local supporters in the packed air-conditioned indoor stadium, just fell over the line with two rinks, saved by a five-shot win by Steven Tong's rink of Craig Larcombe, John Balzarolo and Mark Bayliss.

With hot weather and gutsy winds, it was sensible to play in the air-conditioned indoor green but also an advantage on carpet in preference to grass greens.

In past years, when the Ospreys started in PLQ back in the early 2000s, all matches were played indoors and in this, the Ospreys' first home match, it certainly paid dividends in the form of a two-shot overall lead with only one rink up - a rare occurrence in the prestige league of PLQ.

Paul Girdler's rink of Les Rootsey, Kristy Thatcher and Max Jaffray trailed for most of the 21 ends to go down by two shots in the finish, 19/21.

Skipper Ian Law's rink of Greg Ash, Ken Emura and Douglas Kleinhans was neck and neck throughout the match, only to lose by one shot 16/17.

Tong's rink rescued the day, winning 21/16, and won the overall by two match points with a total scoreline of 56/54.

The Ospreys now sit third on the ladder, one of only three sides to get two wins in the first two rounds.

With five home matches on the indoor green from 11rounds, they have a realistic chance of making the top five come finals time at the end of March.

This week, Capalaba Comets play the Ospreys on the indoor green and with indoor specialist Trevor Broadbent as one of the three Comet skippers, the Ospreys will need to win on at least two rinks to come up trumps again this Saturday.

The South Tweed Sharks had their first win of the PLQ season last Saturday, playing away again, this time against Belmont, winning on two rinks with a scoreline of 70/58.

Steve Glasson won 23/20, Kelvin Kerkow lost 18/26 and Nev Jenkins avenged his first-round loss with a big 29/12 win over Scott Chamberlain.

Playing at home today at 5pm for the first time, the Sharks take on 2016 premiers Hamilton Power in what should be the match of the round, both sides needing a win after suffering shock losses in round one.

Another big blockbuster in round three is between second-placed Broadbeach and Helensvale, who lost against the Tweed Ospreys in round one.

The Hawks will need to be at their best against the raging Bulls, who sit second on the ladder behind Pine Rivers. The Bulls, Pine Rivers and the Ospreys are the only three sides to have won both matches after round two.

Full results and ladders at www.plq.com.au.