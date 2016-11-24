24°
News

On the straight and narrow at Cudgen

Ryan Fowler | 24th Nov 2016 11:32 AM
LONG LINES: The red soil of Cudgen makes for a dramatic landscape.
LONG LINES: The red soil of Cudgen makes for a dramatic landscape. Ryan Fowler Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BEHIND THE LENS with Ryan Fowler

IT'S NOT often you see photos of the farmland at Cudgen, at least I haven't seen many, but when you get the right composition and the right light it makes for a beautiful image.

When I spotted these perfectly ploughed rows of new sweet potato growth a few days before this shot was captured, I could already see the composition, it was now just a matter of waiting for the right light.

Luckily, on the Tweed Coast we're never too far away from a colourful sunrise which meant a check of weather conditions each night looking at the cloud coverage for the next morning. The light was perfect allowing me to capture this reverse sunrise.

The complimentary lines of the rows, with the lines in the sky really draw your eye into the image. This leading line technique is a great one to use whenever you're photographing farmland or wanting your viewer to look through the image and give an infinite feel.

The settings for this image were 3-image +/- 2EV bracket to capture the full dynamic range of the scene with ISO50, f/11 and 0.5 second shutter speed.

* Ryan Fowler is a Casuarina-based photographer. He can be contacted at ryanfowler.photography

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  behind the lens with ryan fowler cudgen cudgen sweet potatoes

On the straight and narrow at Cudgen

On the straight and narrow at Cudgen

Behind the Lens: Catching Cudgen at sunrise

Schoolie plunges two floors after falling off balcony

CLASS OF 2012: Schoolies celebrations at Surfers Paradise Photo Contributed

Teenager suffered suspected fractured pelvis

MP says 600 electricity job cuts 'unfair, a step too far'

Essentially Energy has been granted permission to shed at least 600 personnel from its regional NSW workforce.

Jobless workers will have to move their families to find work

National Parks managers dumped as fire risk grows

North Coast national parks left vulnerable to fire, union claims

Local Partners

Residents raise stink over suburban rubbish dump

Desperate residents call for action as rubbish piles up around condemned house in Fingal

Fear for carers as they struggle to help others

Natasha Whitaker with her brother Mark.

Fear carers carrying too much burden

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

The Veronicas bare it all for stunning ARIAs performance

The Veronicas bare it all for stunning ARIAs performance

Awards hosts The Veronicas turned heads when they opened the show covered in head-to-toe body glitter to perform their hit song In My Blood.

First Contact season two: seeing reality in black and white

Ian 'Dicko' Dickson features in season two of the TV series First Contact.

IAN ‘Dicko’ Dickson talks about his profound outback experience.

New Nowhere Boys, and girl, a hit with viewers

The cast of Nowhere Boys: Two Moons Rising, from left, William McKenna, Jo Klocek, Kamil Ellis, Luca Sardelis and Jordie Race-Coldrey.

A CHANGE of cast has allowed the hit show to move in a new direction

What's on the big screen this week

Billy Bob Thornton and Brett Kelly in a scene from Bad Santa 2.

BILLY Bob Thornton returns as anti-hero Willie Soke in Bad Santa 2.

"Born with insight and a raised fist...”

Raised Fist will destory Brisbane on December 4. Photo Contributed

Raised Fist return to Australia

Fresh death metal this Friday

Hollow World will make their new single available this Friday. Photo Contributed

Death metal band take a look at humans filth

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

Robbie says the joke has gone too far now

Your Rural Escape is Waiting

7a Cascade Road, Terranora 2486

House 4 1 3 $575,000

This timber home rests on five peaceful acres in a sought after location just minutes from shops, schools and public transport and only fifteen minutes from...

Quality Street!

25 Damson Place, Elanora 4221

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Located in one of the most sought after streets on the southern Gold Coast, this spacious home (approx. 29 sqs undercover) on a dead flat block of land is a...

Enjoy the Panoramic Ocean Vistas from the Beachfront Apartment

804 The Sebel 3 McLean Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 1 1 1 Offers Over...

Absolutely stunning views that cover over 270 degrees from Kirra Point through to Point Danger Large all weather balcony that is ideal to impress guests while...

Perfect Anchorage Islands Waterfront Apartment

161 'Cassia Gate' Mariners Drive East, Tweed Heads 2485 ...

Apartment 3 2 2 $709,000

This ground floor three bedroom home is considered to be in one of the best positions within The Anchorage Islands community. It's sun drenched north aspect bathes...

Ideal Investment Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 1 1 Price Guide...

This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an excellent investment property. Situated in a sought after location this nicely...

STUNNING GROUND FLOOR 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE &#39;ROCKS RESORT&#39;

GE/828 ''The Rocks Resort", Pacific Parade, Currumbin 4223 ...

Unit 3 2 1 $825,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH AND SUNDAY 27TH NOVEMBER 10:00 - 10:30AM QLD This stunning ground floor 3 bedroom apartment offers an unparalleled...

Bush to Beach in Minutes!

112 Valley Drive, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 4 Above $779,000

After living for 14 years in this lovely acreage home the owners are now moving on, creating a unique window of opportunity for one very fortunate family. Valley...

A Peaceful Paradise!

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

Located in the prized PBC catchment, only very rarely do homes on these large ocean access blocks come up for sale. At 1467m2, this parcel of prime creek front...

Well-presented Duplex in a Superb Location

2/1 Malparara Street, Tugun 4224

Duplex 2 1 1 Auction

Situated in a sought-after location within a short stroll to Tugun Beach, public transport and the local shopping precinct, this well-presented duplex is sure to...

Fingal Heads Best Kept Secret

7 Wommin Lake Cres, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 $1,475,000 ...

Set amidst the glorious natural beauty of Wommin Lake, this breathtaking home boasts views across the sparkling tidal lake to the Dreamtime Beachfront reserve.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

A room in this Mount Coolum home is listed for $48 a night on Airbnb.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!