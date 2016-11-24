On the straight and narrow at Cudgen

BEHIND THE LENS with Ryan Fowler

IT'S NOT often you see photos of the farmland at Cudgen, at least I haven't seen many, but when you get the right composition and the right light it makes for a beautiful image.

When I spotted these perfectly ploughed rows of new sweet potato growth a few days before this shot was captured, I could already see the composition, it was now just a matter of waiting for the right light.

Luckily, on the Tweed Coast we're never too far away from a colourful sunrise which meant a check of weather conditions each night looking at the cloud coverage for the next morning. The light was perfect allowing me to capture this reverse sunrise.

The complimentary lines of the rows, with the lines in the sky really draw your eye into the image. This leading line technique is a great one to use whenever you're photographing farmland or wanting your viewer to look through the image and give an infinite feel.

The settings for this image were 3-image +/- 2EV bracket to capture the full dynamic range of the scene with ISO50, f/11 and 0.5 second shutter speed.

* Ryan Fowler is a Casuarina-based photographer. He can be contacted at ryanfowler.photography