On Wright track to crown

TOP LEAD: With four wins on the board, Tyler Wright will be hard to stop and is a sure bet to claim this year's WSL World Women's title.

vanessa.horstman

SURF SCENE with Andrew McKinnon

HAS Tyler Wright already stitched up this year's world professional women's title?

With four wins on the board and only three events remaining, she has an unassailable lead of 7000 points in front of her nearest rival, California's Courtney Conlogue. If Tyler wins at Portugal and Courtney places fifth, Tyler will be crowned this year's world women's champion. Right now Tyler is unstoppable and powering her way to the finishing line for the world women's crown.

Wright is not the most stylish or eloquent woman surfer on the World Tour but what she lacks in style and grace she more than makes up for with truckloads of power and pizzazz.

It's that type of surfing; throwing buckets of spray from low centre of gravity turns and powerful snaps that impress the judging panel.

The judges love seeing full-on, rail-biting turns, punctuated with deep plumes of water extinguished like a fire hydrant, especially on the better waves.

Wave selection is key when complemented by this style of surfing and that's what makes Tyler a sure bet for the title!

In 2008, at 14 years of age, Tyler Wright became the youngest women's competitor to win a World Tour event at Manly at the Layne Beachley Classic.

Tyler has been on the World Tour since she was 16 and now at 22 has had to grow up quickly and assume professional responsibilities. She has collected almost $1 million in prize money and her number is lucky 13.

AWESOME TUBE: Owen Wright, in better days at last year's Tahiti event, is still recovering after taking a knock to the head at Pipeline Masters last year. Hayden Smith/WSL

The hardest obstacle for her and the family has been dealing with her older brother's concussion. Owen Wright was odds-on to win the Pipeline Masters last year but copped such a pounding at Pipe in the lead up free sessions, the one-time world champion aspirant was sidelined and is still recovering almost 12 months later.

Owen was due to make a guest appearance at last weekend's Rip Curl GromSearch at Maroubra.

"The GromSearch series is awesome,” said Owen, who was a standout grom himself.

"I remember hanging with friends and surfing with other groms from around the country when I was competing in it. I can't wait to check out the level of surfing in Maroubra and see what today's competitors are up to.”

There are now three more Women World Tour events to go with Portugal's Cascais Women's Pro running from September 24 until October 2, followed by the Roxy Pro at Hossegor, France, and the final event at Honolua Bay, Maui, from November 23 to December 5.

"It's been quite a journey from this point last year and a lot has changed this season,” said Tyler. "It's all come together and I'm absolutely loving it.

"I set out with a goal this year and that's to win every heat and win every final and I'll go into the next events with that same goal and that same attitude.

"I've put a lot of work in and have probably the best team in the world right now. I'm really looking forward to the next event but I'm going to stick with my game plan.”

My money's on Tyler to win her maiden world title before Hawaii!