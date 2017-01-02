News

One dead as lethal drug makes ravers "not even human"

Kate Kyriacou, Madura McCormack, The Courier-Mail | 2nd Jan 2017 10:50 AM
NSW pair Jade and Dylan were at the Mount Lindesay rave.
NSW pair Jade and Dylan were at the Mount Lindesay rave. Mark Calleja

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

REVELLERS at a rave on a remote Queensland property say a man screamed and clawed the ground like he was "not even human" after taking a substance which left one partygoer dead and two in critical conditions in hospital.

Police were called to the YewbuNYE rave party at a Mount Lindesay property near the Queensland-NSW border about 10.20am on Sunday after several people had bad reactions to an unknown substance.

One man was declared dead at the property while two were taken by helicopter to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The two men remain in a serious condition in the Gold Coast University Hospital, a spokeswoman has confirmed.

Jade, 17, and Dylan 18, from New South Wales, said they saw one man thrashing, screaming and clawing at the ground during the New Year's party, which about 500 people attended.

"It was terrible," Jade said.

"He was possessed, crazy, not even human."

Dylan said people manning a medical tent at the event came to help while police and paramedics were called.

"He was in the tent trying to escape and the medics were holding him still. He was screaming but none of his words were making and sense," he said.

 

NSW pair Jade and Dylan were at the Mount Lindesay rave.
NSW pair Jade and Dylan were at the Mount Lindesay rave. Mark Calleja

Ravegoers were camped in a valley with spectacular scenery, at the foot of Mt Lindesay and adjacent a creek.

The large two-day event - which continued after the tragedy - involved dozens of tents, a main stage with rotating DJs and medical personnel.

Logan Inspector Peter Waugh said police arrived to find one person had died and another two were in serious trouble.

It is believed a fourth person was also treated for a suspected overdose at the medical tent.

Insp Waugh said police had no idea the event was being held at the Mt Lindesay property.

He said police had spoken to people they believed were the organisers but still needed to "get some proper versions of what's occurred".

"There's a lot of people here that didn't actually want to speak with us but in the end we think we've got a fair idea of what's occurred," he said.

"The whole lead up to the event, how it was organised and how people have turned up, the security arrangements and the actual staging of the event will all be part of the investigation."

Topics:  editors picks mt lindesay police rave

Drug-affected Byron Bay man attacks paramedics at Falls

Drug-affected Byron Bay man attacks paramedics at Falls

DRUG-AFFECTED Byron Bay man has attacked paramedics trying to help him at the Falls Festival.

Vandals slash New Year serenity at Mt Warning

DESTRUCTIVE: The entrance to the Mt Warning car park where 50 cars had their tyres slashed.

Vandals slash up to 50 tyres near Mt Warning.

One dead as lethal drug makes ravers "not even human"

NSW pair Jade and Dylan were at the Mount Lindesay rave.

One man was declared dead at the property

12 shark sightings over New Year weekend on Northern Rivers

A shark was sighted in Ballina near Missingham Bridge over the New Year weekend.

Beach goers weren't only ones active in the water on the weekend.

Local Partners

Tweed rallies around surfer as he continues fight for life

WHILE much-loved Tweed surfer Steven Powell remains in hospital fighting for his life, the Cabarita community rallies to show its support for him.

WIN A CAMERA: Crystal clear creeks, lightning strikes

Rachael Elliott's I Am Summer entry of her son Remy with his Poppy in the crystal clear waters of Cudgen Creek.

Enter our summer photo comp to win a camera!

GALLERY: Safe and fun first day at Falls Festival Byron Bay

Crowds enjoying Client Liaison's show at the first day of Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17.

Hot weather and great music marked the start of the festival

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

LATEST video game adaptation has the makings of a killer of a good movie but doesn't quite hit the mark.

FINALLY: Ed Sheeran about to drop new music, he reckons

ED SHEERAN is back ... almost.

A whale of a good time for young theatre goers

A scene from the stage show The Snail and the Whale.

CHILDREN'S book The Snail and The Whale adapted for the stage.

Naturalist Steve Backshall on tour in Queensland this week

Adventurer and TV presenter Steve Backshall at the top of the worlds highest waterfall, Angel Falls, in the Canaima National Park in Venezuela.

Deadly 60 host visiting QPAC with his new live show Pole to Pole.

Mercury rises at Byron Bay Falls Festival

PARTY TIME: Front row fans celebrate the New Year in style despite soaring temperatures

Hot acts at the Byron Fall Festival

Who is Kylie Jenner? She hit a billion likes in 2016

Kylie Jenner is the face of Puma activewear.

What then do we make of Kylie?

Sabotage? Mariah Carey hits out after New Year's bungle

Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York.

Sources within the diva's camp believe the set was "sabotaged"

Palm Beach Pearl!

6/2 Twenty Eighth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 Interest Above...

Just unpack your bags and put your feet up, because all the hard work has been done. You'll enjoy the benefits of living just a short stroll across the road to...

Pristine Living, Premium Position

112 Valley Drive, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 4 Above $779,000

Set against a picture postcard backdrop of rolling, green pastures this marvellous home has it all. Valley Drive is renowned for its quality properties and this...

Palm Beach Position PLUS!!

3/14 Mawarra Street, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 Interest Above...

Absolutely outstanding position with the beach, shops, clubs, public transport and schools virtually on your doorstep! Located in one of the most sought after hot...

Well-presented Duplex in a Superb Location

2/1 Malparara Street, Tugun 4224

Duplex 2 1 1 $475,000

Situated in a sought-after location within a short stroll to Tugun Beach, public transport and the local shopping precinct, this well-presented duplex is sure to...

Simply Stunning

16 Sunnycrest Drive, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 3 Contact Agent

This elegant home is the result of a Hamptons inspired style with a crisply tailored interior and sparkling pool. Positioned at Terranora's most prestigious...

&#39;Currumbin Sands&#39; Apartment with Ocean Views and Direct Beach Access

99/955 Gold Coast Highway, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 2 1 $670,000

This stunning, two bedroom, two bathroom top floor apartment offers the perfect beachside lifestyle. Recently renovated the open plan living, dining and...

&#39;The Bay Apartments&#39; - Rainbow Bay - Yours To Own Today!

36/243 Boundary Street (The Bay Apartments), Rainbow Bay...

Unit 2 2 1 $465,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION FRIDAY 23RD DECEMBER 10:00 - 10:30AM QLD Located in the secure Bay Apartments in the heart of Rainbow Bay and surrounded by a beach...

Two Detached Dwellings on One Title with a Strong Rental Return

96 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 3 2 2 $519,000

Set amongst the trees in a secluded spot, this property boasts excellent privacy and being so close to the water is the ultimate lifestyle experience. Two...

Great Value for Money - Motivated Owners Want this Home Sold

11 McAllisters Road, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 3 1 2 $449,000

Appealing to first home buyers, investors and families this three-bedroom home is close to schools and shops and a short 10-minute drive from Coolangatta's beaches...

Stylish Home with Picturesque Views Across the Tweed River

2/100 Dry Dock Road, Tweed Heads South 2486

Town House 3 2 2 $485,000

This large two storey home is located in a well maintained complex opposite the stunning Tweed River. Enjoy picturesque views across the pristine river from...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!