Op shop calls for help

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is calling on the community to help open a new op-shop in Murwillumbah.

Westpac Helicopter fundraising manager Zeke Huish said the shop needed to register 30 to 40 volunteers before it could open its doors.

"Our op-shops offer a great social environment for volunteers of all ages and an opportunity to meet new people, all while helping to raise support that will enable us to continue saving lives in the Tweed Valley," Mr Huish said.

Mr Huish said the rescue helicopter service relied heavily on the income generated from the op shops because their $8 million annual operating budget wasn't fully government funded.

"Every volunteer is truly part of every rescue mission we fly," he said.

"Depending on the level of volunteer registrations, we look forward to having a new shop open early in the new year."

The planned shop will be open Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm and Saturday mornings with volunteers able to help either for a full day, or for a morning or afternoon each week.

For more information or to register your interest, contact the service directly on 02 6627 4444.