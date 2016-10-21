25°
News

Op shop calls for help

Aisling Brennan | 20th Oct 2016 6:00 PM
HELP WANTED: Westpac Life Saver Helicopters is calling for volunteers to join its Murwillumbah op shop.
HELP WANTED: Westpac Life Saver Helicopters is calling for volunteers to join its Murwillumbah op shop. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is calling on the community to help open a new op-shop in Murwillumbah.

Westpac Helicopter fundraising manager Zeke Huish said the shop needed to register 30 to 40 volunteers before it could open its doors.

"Our op-shops offer a great social environment for volunteers of all ages and an opportunity to meet new people, all while helping to raise support that will enable us to continue saving lives in the Tweed Valley," Mr Huish said.

Mr Huish said the rescue helicopter service relied heavily on the income generated from the op shops because their $8 million annual operating budget wasn't fully government funded.

"Every volunteer is truly part of every rescue mission we fly," he said.

"Depending on the level of volunteer registrations, we look forward to having a new shop open early in the new year."

The planned shop will be open Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm and Saturday mornings with volunteers able to help either for a full day, or for a morning or afternoon each week.

For more information or to register your interest, contact the service directly on 02 6627 4444.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  murwillumbah op shop volunteers westpac life save rescue helicopter

Drug tragedy: Riki's life support to be turned off

Drug tragedy: Riki's life support to be turned off

FRIENDS have been 'absolutely gutted' by the loss of a footballer whose life support is being turned off after multiple drug overdoses on the Gold Coast.

  • News

  • 21st Oct 2016 10:42 AM

Nursing home carer 'heard moaning' before residents died

Outside Sydney Supreme Court for the trial of accused murderer Megan Jean Haines are (from left) Shannon Parkinson (granddaughter of suspected murder victim and St Andrew's aged care centre resident Marie Darragh), Janet Parkinson (sister) and Charli Darragh (daughter).

On-duty carer first met accused murderer night before two women died

Greyhound racing ban 'question of when, not if'

NSW Premier Mike Baird (left) standing next to Deputy Premier Troy Grant, answers a question during a press conference concerning the on-off ban on greyhound racing in NSW.

Mike Baird called coward and warned greyhound industry will fall

Op shop calls for help

HELP WANTED: Westpac Life Saver Helicopters is calling for volunteers to join its Murwillumbah op shop.

Volunteers needed to open op shop.

Local Partners

Family's new arrival in face of tragedy

MEL Small had already gone into labour when she learned of the tragic fate of her sister Jodie Spears.

Lunch dishes up support for needy

LUNCH IS SERVED: Gerard Robinson (Tweed Heads Bowls Club), Dennis Pommer (Lunch with Friends), volunteers Stacey Foster and Liz Hey serve up a meal with all the trimmings in Goodwin Park, Coolangatta, on Tuesday.

Initiative to feed homeless and marginalised marks 24,000th meal.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Expert's talk on Olley's life is not to be missed

THE ARTIST: Artist Margaret Olley at the Tweed Regional Art Gallery in 2006.

RARE insight into the life of one of most cherished hoarders

CCTV footage surfaces of Kim Kardashian West's robbers

CCTV footage surfaces of Kim Kardashian West's robbers

CCTV footage of Kim Kardashian West's alleged armed robbers has surfaced online, showing them approaching and leaving her apartment building.

Cathriona White's mother claims to have Jim Carrey's results

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

SHE claims Carrey exposed White to herpes, chlamydia, Hepatitis A

The Koi Boys are back with more covers and original songs

Former Voice contestants The Koi Boys have signed with Universal Music.

THE Voice favourites release their debut album today.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E10 - hometown visits

Georgia Love in a scene from season two episode 10 of The Bachelorette.

Georgia meets the families of her four beaus tonight.

The Bachelorette: Courtney too slow for Georgia's love train

Courtney Dober in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FORMER favourite eliminated after introducing Georgia to his family.

Shaynna'a blazing a stylish trail on television

Shaynna Blaze hosts the new TV show Deadline Design.

SHE'S the designer with no less than three shows on ours screens.

Ciara felt "empowered" after losing her baby weight

Ciara

The 'I Bet' hitmaker was glad to drop the 60 pounds

Currumbin Cracker!

19 Bronhill Street, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Set in a quiet, leafy, sought after cul-de-sac location this lovely home is a real Currumbin cracker! The well-proportioned family home has been built in an...

FAMILY BEACHFRONT HOME OR HOLIDAY INVESTMENT

3 She-Oak Lane, Casuarina 2487

House 5 3 4 $1,595,000

NORTH TO BEACH ACCESS & PARK Make it your family home or do not miss this HOLIDAY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. Tired of the city life, then escape to your Casuarina...

Immaculate Family Home

28 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

This recently fully renovated family home won't disappoint. Situated in a quiet street in the heart of Tugun, this 3 bedroom split level home offers stunning...

Don&#39;t Pass This BUY

4/11 Cupania Place, Elanora 4221

Town House 3 2 2 Interest Above...

This is a fantastic opportunity to get into the market as a first home buyer, last home buyer or an investor looking for good returns. You'll enjoy low...

Live the Dream!

24b Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

3 2 2 Interest Above...

This lovely home is in Barracuda Court - one of the premier ocean access waterfront streets on the Gold Coast. The Palm Beach waterways are a wonderful aquatic...

PALM BEACH - OCEAN ACCESS - NORTH TO WATER ON DUPLEX LAND

65 Nineteenth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 2 2 Auction

WOW! Here is an outstanding, exceptionally rare opportunity to secure a genuine blue chip ocean access property in an absolutely exceptional north to water...

A SURPRISE INSIDE

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

This spacious, well located split level property backing onto Currumbin Creek with ocean access is a real surprise packet! You'll find this unique home...

Five Bedroom Bargain!

21 Correa Court, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 2 Interest Above...

Situated in private, sought after cul-de-sac you will find this generously proportioned family home. The house has been built in an elevated position to capture...

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low maintenance...

Iconic Beach House

640- 642 Pacific Parade, Tugun 4224

House 5 4 6 Contact Agent

Under Contract Positioned in the unique beachfront precinct suburb of Tugun this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase. Situated on a 1012sqm block...

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

Bank could add towns to 'high-risk' home loan list

Suburban housing in Glenvale, Toowoomba, Friday, October 17, 2014. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

NEW Gladstone region towns could be added unwanted bank list.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no