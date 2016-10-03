25°
Organ harvesting must stop

Alina Rylko
| 30th Sep 2016 4:11 PM
RISE UP: 'Big Trev' Arbon with Falun Gong members who have had to leave China and cannot be named to protect their identity from Chinese government spies.
RISE UP: 'Big Trev' Arbon with Falun Gong members who have had to leave China and cannot be named to protect their identity from Chinese government spies. Alina Rylko

DID you know you can buy a heart for $US130,000 in China?

Chinese nationals visited Jack Evans Boat Harbour on Friday to peacefully protest against what they claim is a state-run harvesting operation in their homeland where organ recipients can buy transplants.

According to Falun Dafa (or Falun Gong) followers, thousands are executed in this way every year.

They say vital organ transplants are marketed online and transplanted in China with the donor executed immediately after the transaction.

It's claimed Chinese officials arrest followers because they outnumber Communist Party members, and are tissue and blood tested for potential recipients in labour camps.

Potential organ buyers can look up Chinese hospitals online and order an organ by filling out a form, or sending an email.

The recipient then comes to China to receive their transplant - with the whole transaction taking place in as little as three weeks.

A Falun Dafa member, who could not be named to protect their identity, said the government, prisons and hospitals all profited from the transaction.

"It's an issue happening in China going on for 17 years, it's killing on demand, it's such a brutal way to take an organ from a person. It's like a state crime or genocide,” she said.

"It's why we kindly advise Australians to not go to China and get the wrong organ because sometimes you create a crime for yourself.”

According to the Independent newspaper, experts estimate between 60,000 and 100,000 organs are transplanted annually.

About 1.5 million transplants have taken place at 712 liver and kidney transplant centres across China since 2000.

Data verification is made difficult by the Chinese Government's lack of co-operation and their demonising of Falun Dafa followers - who subscribe to core beliefs of "truthfulness, compassion and forbearance” but are discredited by state propaganda. Protesters hope to raise international alarm over the issue - the Tweed was part of a 200-city tour of Australia. Tweed identity 'Big Trev' Arbon said when he met three labour camp survivors at the peaceful protest it was the first time he'd heard of organ trade. "It's unbelievable, it's so sad that this is going on,” he said.

Topics:  donate life, falun dafa, falun gong, organ harvesting, organ trade in china

