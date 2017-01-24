Organic growth for health food shop

GOOD STUFF: Tweed nutritionist John Nankivell has opened his third health food store. He sells organic produce at wholesale prices to entice customers inside.

HAVING owned two health food stores in the Tweed for many years, John Nankivell decided it was time to push his knowledge of nutrition across the border and open a store at Burleigh Heads, Queensland.

Health Food Central stands out from the rest by offering customers organic fruit and vegetables at wholesale prices.

We chat to John about the stores in Kingscliff, Tweed Heads and Burleigh:

What's the biggest advantage in operating a business in Tweed?

Being a growing area, it's always evolving and it keeps you on your toes. Down at Kingscliff you've got constant development and there's a lot of opportunities with people moving in there. It's quite individual even between Kingscliff and Tweed Heads.

What inspired you to expand your business?

It takes about a year for everyone to really crack a local crowd. Burleigh is really an emerging market and there's a lot of people interested in health. It's here as well. There's a lot more education out there, especially on health, foods and alternative medicines.

What are your future plans for Health Food Central?

The next step would be having people order online. Kingscliff will be something we need to do a renovation on.

FAST FACTS

Health Food Central is located at:

Kingscliff Shopping Village, Kingscliff

Stockland Shopping Centre, Burleigh

Tweed Centro, Tweed Heads