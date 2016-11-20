Our first ladies: all female team to lead Tweed

TEAM TWEED: The newly elected Tweed Shire Council who will be led by Mayor Katie Milne and Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry.

AN ALL-FEMALE team will lead the Tweed for the first time ever, after councillors Katie Milne and Chris Cherry were elected to the mayoral and deputy posts.

Cr Milne, who had just completed a year as mayor in the last term, beat off challenger Cr Warren Polglase to return to her position. She will be supported by Pottsville community leader Cr Cherry, who finished ahead of challenger Pryce Allsop.

The vote took place after the newly elected members were sworn in at a ceremony at the Murwillumbah Chambers on Thursday, attended by a packed house of supporters.

They won by a vote of 4:3 with the so-called progressive group of councillors voting as a block, including Cr Milne, Cr Cherry, Cr Ron Cooper and Labor's Cr Reece Byrnes, while Liberal Cr James Owen threw his support behind Crs Polglase and Allsop.

Under new State Government legislation, Cr Milne will hold the position for two years until September 2018, while Cr Cherry will remain as her deputy for just one year.

Speaking after the vote, Cr Milne said she had high hopes for the new council, which follows a tumultuous previous term.

"I think it will be a much more stable council this time and I really look forward to it, we have had some really nice interactions already, it has been really positive,” she said.

Cr Milne said a two-year mayoral term would give the council more stability and allow more consistency in decision-making.

"My priority is trying to keep that agenda of sustainability going - it's more important than ever,” Cr Milne said.

"There's obviously some very important environmental and social issues as well. We have to look after our community. We are a low socio-economic area and we must make sure we look after the people who need it most.”

Cr Milne said the strong Greens support on the North Coast showed the community wanted "really high quality development”.

"The community needs leadership, the area is too special to just give it away to any sort of development,” she said.

"We want high quality, high class development, that's what our environment deserves.”

Cr Cherry said she was pleased to serve beside Cr Milne.

"I think Katie was really given a mandate from the community with so many votes, so seeing her up there as mayor was easy to support as it was the communty's wishes,” she said.