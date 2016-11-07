Our singer Matty secures Falls slot

TWEED singer Matty Rogers will take to the stage in front of a sell-out Falls Festival crowd at Byron Parklands over New Years after scoring a paid slot via the Foster a Band initiative.

Rogers has been writing and performing for 12 years and will bring his blend of blues, folk and rock to Falls along with headliners Childish Gamibo and London Grammar.

Falls expanded Foster a Band this year to include Falls Byron, giving fans across Australia the chance to vote for an up-and-coming Northern Rivers act to join the 2016 Byron line-up.

With close to 2000 people voting, the running was close between Matty Rogers, Byron-based grunge-rockers The Badlands, alt-rock four piece PLTS and electronic outfit Tralala Blip.

Falls Byron director Brandon Saul said results showed the deep level of talent across the Northern Rivers, with the concept set to continue.

"We'd like to thank all the local acts and the community for getting behind Foster a Band's first outing in Byron,” he said.

"We look forward to showcasing more local talent and growing the initiative in years to come.”