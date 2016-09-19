25°
Out of lawn and order: desperate turf theft targeted

Alina Rylko
| 19th Sep 2016 11:03 AM
WEED OUT CRIME: Tweed Shire Council is asking for the public's help to catch a turf thief at Pottsville.
WEED OUT CRIME: Tweed Shire Council is asking for the public's help to catch a turf thief at Pottsville.

A POTTSVILLE Koala Zone lies incomplete as a thief continues to steal turf from its roadside verges, prompting a call for help from Tweed Shire Council.

Over the past month, up to 10 cubic metres of turf from the Coronation Dr worksite in Pottsville has been stolen, on three occasions.

The koala crossing in Coronation Ave, Pottsville is the second in the shire branded with the distinctive green and yellow markings.

It has been applied to the new surface of a 300m stretch of road that passes through a low-lying area in Pottsville, separating two known koala habitats along a narrow vegetation corridor.

The road upgrade included construction of a slow point median to force traffic to reduce speed at that critical koala crossing. The speed limit is 50km/h.

Two solar street lights are yet to be installed to assist motorists to see any koalas that may be on or approaching the road, with the turf part of the vegetation for the corridor.

Council is appealing for help from the community to catch the culprit.

If anyone sees a vehicle stopped at the worksite at night, report it to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Council after hours on 1800 818 326.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  koala crossing, pottsville, turf theft, tweed shire council

