Parents continue fight for Pottsville High

WIN: Residents showing their support for a school during an LEC hearing on site last August.

POTTSVILLE parents are hoping their push for a high school is one step closer to reality after a court ruled in their favour to retain land at Seabreeze for such a site.

The NSW Land and Environment Court last week dismissed an appeal by Newland Developers seeking approval for a 65-lot residential sub-division at Seabreeze Estate, on land which had been earmarked for a future school site.

The DA, lodged with Tweed Shire Council in June 2015, was rejected by council, prompting Newland to appeal the decision in the LEC claiming the NSW Education Department did not want the land due to insufficient student numbers in the area.

But in a ruling last Tuesday, LEC Commissioner Morris dismissed the appeal, saying "...it was common ground that a school will be required in Pottsville.”

Pottsville Beach Primary School P&C president Melanie Lemmon said parents were ecstatic about the decision.

"We are really excited, and hope (the high school) comes off as soon as possible,” Ms Lemmon said.

Cr Chris Cherry, who as head of the Pottsville and District Residents Association helped spearhead the campaign to maintain the site for a school, said residents would now call on the NSW Government to come to the party.

"It's a huge win for the community,” Cr Cherry said.

"We are having a meeting on Wednesday with (Tweed MP) Geoff Provest and will be asking him to take down a petition to the new education minister. That is certainly where the focus will be now that we have been able to retain the land.”

Cr Chris Cherry is determined to fight for a high school at Pottsville. SCOTT POWICK

Mayor Katie Milne said the decision should rule out any future threat to the site.

"The Department of Education should take heed of this ruling for their future strategic planning,” she said.

"Council and the community knew that Pottsville is set to grow and we cannot afford to let go of this valuable site which has been earmarked for this purpose.”

Cr Milne said the judgment was a vindication of the community's strong stand on the issue, and of council's decision to support the community.

"This judgment is a vindication of the community's strong stand in this,” Cr Milne said.

"I'm so pleased Council supported them and it goes to show that going to court for the community is the right thing to do. It's wonderful when we can get a win for the community like this. This should end any future threat to this school site.”

Pottsville residents gather at the site in contention for a high school during an LEC hearing in August 2016. Contributed

In her ruling, LEC Commissioner Morris said delays in the delivery of infrastructure in developing areas was common but did not negate the requirement for long-term planning.

"The council's long term strategic planning has and continues to address that need (for a school) through its DCP by identifying that land,” she wrote.

"Planning for the orderly and economic use of the land does not always mean that thresholds that trigger the need for a particular land use always coincide with the completion of surrounding development. There may be a delay in finalising the delivery of the full range of infrastructure required by a community for a variety of reasons.

"That should not prevent the delivery of those facilities that have been planned for and which are demonstrated to be necessary over time. This is a particularly important element of strategic planning and ensuring delivery of all necessary infrastructure over time.”