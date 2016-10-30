26°
News

Parties the big winner: sticking to known brands

Nikki Todd | 30th Oct 2016 5:22 PM
Liberal candidate James Owen is supported by NSW Liberal MLC Catherine Cusack at the Pottsville Beach polling booth
Liberal candidate James Owen is supported by NSW Liberal MLC Catherine Cusack at the Pottsville Beach polling booth Nikki Todd

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

POLITICAL parties look set to be the winners from Saturday's council election with strong showings from candidates nailing their colours to the mast.

Three of the top four contenders at Saturday's poll were endorsed party candidates, including the Greens' Katie Milne, the Liberals' James Owen and Labor's Reece Byrnes.

Well known National Party candidate Warren Polglase - whose election material was posted in the party's green and yellow colours - came in second.

The Liberal's James Owen, an unknown newcomer to the Tweed who looks likely to secure the third position with 9.3% of the vote (as of Sunday, 3.30pm), attributed his success to his party branding and the fact he had no political baggage.

"People understand what the party brand stands for, whether its Labor, Liberal or Greens,” Mr Owen said.

"Hiding behind an independent banner when people know they are affiliated to a party, I think people are really sick of that.

"The electorate would rather see people nail their colours to the mast and say who they stand for. You might not agree with Liberal Party beliefs and values but at least you know what you are going to get.”

Labour candidate for the Tweed Shire Council Reece Byrne had support from Richmond MP Justine Elliot on election day.
Labour candidate for the Tweed Shire Council Reece Byrne had support from Richmond MP Justine Elliot on election day. Aisling Brennan

Labor's Reece Byrnes, a staffer in Federal MP Justine Elliot's Tweed office, has secured 8.8% of the vote so far, despite running a fairly low-profile campaign.

"I thought there was definitely a mood out there that people wanted to support Labor, people were wanting a progressive, middle-of-the-road council who will actually do a job and not fight,” Mr Byrnes said.

In keeping with Nationals' policy on local government elections, Cr Polglase ran as an independent in the poll, copping a fair amount of cricitism for it. It is understood this long-standing policy is under review within the National Party hierarchy.

Tweed Shire Council general manager Troy Green said there appeared to be a move towards the parties.

"I think what is clear from this election is that people are going to the parties that they know, there seems to be a greater move to party politics,” he said.

"I think if people are not 100% sure of a candidate, they tend to vote for the parties that they know. But there are some great independents out there too who have put their hands forward.”

Party results (as of Sunday, 3.30pm)

  • Greens (Katie Milne) - 12.9%
  • Independent / National (Warren Polglase) - 11.3%
  • Liberal (James Owen) - 9.3%
  • Labor (Reece Byrnes) - 8.8%
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  election results tweed shire council election 2016

Police say 100 hectare fire at Bogangar was deliberately lit

Police say 100 hectare fire at Bogangar was deliberately lit

Police believe a spate of fires have been deliberately lit.

Referendum fails, seven to stay on council

Ballot boxes on election day.

Voters reject referendum.

Independents make the cut for council

Tweed Shire Council candidate Pryce Allsop out and about on election day.

Success for independant candidates.

Counting resumes, race for last two seats intensifies

Tweed Shire Council candidates and their supporters hand out flyers to voters on election day at Centaur Primary School.

Race for last two Tweed seats intensifying

Local Partners

Leading author to visit Tweed

Leading Australian author Fiona McIntosh to make an appearance at the Tweed Heads Library next month

Community Diary: What's on around Tweed?

CROWNING GLORY: Ivy You showing off one of her beautiful orchids. The annual Tweed District Orchid Show will be held at the Tweed Civic Centre on Saturday, November 5 -6. Doors open at 8.30am, with entry costing $3. Plants will be available for sale at this fully judged show after a season which organisers say has seen an extraordinary display of orchids.

Community Diary: What's on around Tweed

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Expert's talk on Olley's life is not to be missed

THE ARTIST: Artist Margaret Olley at the Tweed Regional Art Gallery in 2006.

RARE insight into the life of one of most cherished hoarders

Amber Rose: I've been inappropriately touched by famous men

Amber Rose: I've been inappropriately touched by famous men

AMBER Rose says she "cannot even count" the number of times she has been touched by a "famous guy inappropriately".

Benedict Cumberbatch's drunken confession

Cumberbatch spilled the beans on a secret casting decision

Anna Kendrick was too poor to buy shoes for her first Oscars

Anna Kendrick couldn't afford shoes for her first Academy Awards.

Mariah Carey 'wants $50m' from James Packer

MARIAH Carey "wants millions" from James Packer.

Jamie Oliver's plan to banish boring food

Jamie Oliver hosts the TV series Jamie's Super Foods Family Classics.

TV series inspires celebrity chef to get a degree in nutrition.

What's on the small screen this week

Sam Neill, Amy Wren and Max Irons star in the TV series Tutankhamun.

THE Block is in its final weeks while Seven debuts new medical doco.

Review: Slipknot's standout performance in Brisbane

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor during their set at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

Slipknot, Lamb of God and In Hearts Wake in Brisbane

Secure this Brick and Tile Family Home - The Owners Have Purchased Elsewhere

3 Peel Circuit, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 1 $485,000

Single level, very low maintenance and close to all necessities this four-bedroom home ticks all the boxes and is priced for a quick sale. The open plan living...

First floor &#39;Greenbank&#39; apartment with a park outlook

6/10 Buchan Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $359,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST * Located in a quiet street in a central location walking distance to Tweed Mall, Tweed Hospital and...

A WALK IN THE PARK

26 Northlakes Drive, Elanora 4221

House 5 2 2 Interest Above...

With this lovely home not only do you get all the perks of a quality property, you also have easy access to over 200 acres of parkland, tidal lake, walking and...

One of a Kind!

7 Ajax Court, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 5 Interest above...

This stunning home is In a quiet, sought after cul-de-sac and has been expertly built in an elevated position to capture the coastal breezes and spectacular views.

PALM BEACH - OCEAN ACCESS - NORTH TO WATER ON DUPLEX LAND

65 Nineteenth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 2 2 Auction

WOW! Here is an outstanding, exceptionally rare opportunity to secure a genuine blue chip ocean access property in an absolutely exceptional north to water...

Live the Dream!

24b Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

3 2 2 Interest Above...

This lovely home is in Barracuda Court - one of the premier ocean access waterfront streets on the Gold Coast. The Palm Beach waterways are a wonderful aquatic...

A Peaceful Paradise!

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

Located in the prized PBC catchment, only very rarely do homes on these large ocean access blocks come up for sale. At 1467m2, this parcel of prime creek front...

A Rare Find!

21 Correa Court, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 2 Interest Above...

Situated in private, sought after cul-de-sac you will find this generously proportioned family home. The house has been built in an elevated position to capture...

Catch It While You Can!

19 Bronhill Street, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Private, yet just minutes to shops, schools, parks, surf clubs and of course our wonderful world class beaches. All the credentials for the perfect Gold Coast...

FAMILY BEACHFRONT HOME OR HOLIDAY INVESTMENT

3 She-Oak Lane, Casuarina 2487

House 5 3 4 $1,595,000

NORTH TO BEACH ACCESS & PARK Make it your family home or do not miss this HOLIDAY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. Tired of the city life? Then escape to your Casuarina...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!