Party time for Cabarita shoppers

PARTY TIME: Sharyn Brodie from Drift at Cabarita gets ready for this weekend's party.

CABARITA businesswoman Sharyn Brodie is defying the threat posed by the convenience of online shopping by providing her customers with a personalised experience.

The approach is obviously succeeding with Drift Clothing celebrating its third birthday this weekend, an event that is being recognised with a three-day shopping extravaganza.

The event begins today and will continue at the Pandanus Pde store tomorrow and Sunday.

Ms Brodie, who has been involved in the retail industry for more than 30 years, said the continued success of the store relied on her making customers feel special.

"I offer personalised service not because that's what I need to do but because it's what I want to do,” she said.

"I want people to have an experience when they come into my store, it's not just going for a shop.”

Ms Brodie said having a large target market was also crucial to the store's success.

"We offer beach boho clothing for ladies, men and children,” she said.

"We target a large audience, from teens right up to that 65-year market.”

This weekend's celebrations include raffles, lucky door prizes, discounts and shoppers who spend more than $50 will have the chance to win a prize from a $1500 prize pool.

Customers and guests will be able to enjoy drinks, nibbles and fairy floss this afternoon from 4pm.

A percentage of proceeds from the weekend will be donated to the Headspace youth mental health foundation.