Passports stamped for China trip

CHINA BOUND: Murwillumbah Aveo Mountain View residents Alan Wilson and Maureen Durney get their passports ready for their big trip next week.

TWO MURWILLUMBAH residents are packing their bags for a cultural trip of a lifetime to China.

Retirees Maureen Durney and Alan Wilson will jet off to China with 18 other Aveo residents next week for a two-week tour to experience authentic Chinese culture.

Ms Durney will call Aveo's China campus in Zhujiajiao, Shanghai, home during the two weeks while she explores the ancient and culturally rich city.

Ms Durney said she was most looking forward to making new friends and engaging with the local culture.

"I've never travelled to China before, so can't wait to learn more about Chinese culture and explore the country with other like-minded travellers,” she said.

Home to more than 2500 Chinese residents, the Aveo China campus includes an expansive shopping village, pools, tennis courts and access to around-the-clock health support.

Aveo China group general manager Julie Jackson said the Aveo China campus was the perfect base for senior Australians to live in to explore Shanghai.

"We're taking the hassle out of the experience to enable retirees the freedom to make the most of their senior years and to live, travel and retire positively,” she said.

"The Australian travellers will be able to fully immerse themselves in the local culture.”

From tasting authentic Chinese cuisine to witnessing ancient traditions, the group will also tour the famous gardens and pools of Suzhou, and witness an acrobatic show at Shanghai Circus World.

"It's a great opportunity to set up friendship groups and possibly organise exchange visits in the future,” Ms Durney said.