Penthouse in beach paradise

TAKE in the sweeping views of Mount Warning and Kirra Beach while enjoying the comforts of this spacious penthouse.

This four bedroom, north-west facing penthouse is situated on the seventh floor of the Kirra Beach Apartments and boasts private access to the roof.

Ray White Tweed Heads agent Umer Khan said the property was ideal for a buyer wanting to leave their life in the city behind, even if it was just for the weekend.

"It will suit a buyer who is looking for a house- sized unit on the beach at Kirra, either to live in or use as a holiday escape for the family,” Mr Khan said.

The buyer will have access to a private 318sq m roof deck boasting breathtaking views from the hinterland to the ocean.

"The roof top terrace can be used to entertain guests with a barbecue or it can be used as a sun deck to relax in private,” Mr Khan said.

The fully-furnished penthouse is one of only four in the complex and is currently one of the largest available on Kirra's sought-after beachfront.

The master bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite, and offers direct access to the apartment-wide balcony overlooking the beach.

A luxurious spa bath in the main bathroom is perfect for relaxing after a day in the sun, while a large recently refurbished kitchen comes complete with stone benchtops.

The living room is spacious with ample room for entertaining guests, while two secure car spaces and lock-up storage are in the basement.

