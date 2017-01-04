Phil Taylor's clean record gone for 'honest mistakes'

Phil Taylor is unhappy with the Queensland Government after being order to pay speeding fines for vehicles he claims he had sold or hired to others.

A WELL-KNOWN Murwillumbah identity is unhappy his 50-year clean driving history is now tarnished because of what he says are a couple of honest mistakes.

Phil Taylor, of Taylor Made Car Sales and Hire, said he recently fought two speeding fines in Queensland courts relating to two separate matters because he thought he had a strong case in each instance.

In one, Mr Taylor claims to have sold a car to another man but failed to transfer the registration during the allocated period.

According to the former Banana Festival committee member and regular float entrant, the new owner racked up a speeding fine while he was still the car's identified owner.

Mr Taylor said he chose to fight the fine and even produced a letter from the new owner accepting responsibility. But he said the court deemed him liable for both the fine and the points penalty as he had not transferred the registration in the permitted period.

In the other incident, the self-proclaimed Mayor of the South said he hired a vehicle to another person and a speeding fine was issued, again from Queensland.

He said the incident happened around the time of his recent heart attack and he mistakenly failed to record the hirer's details.

According to Mr Taylor, who continues to recover from the life-changing event, his records are usually well managed and he put the mistake down to his ill-health.

The judge saw the matter differently and deemed the Murwillumbah man liable.

Mr Taylor wanted to speak out to warn others and because he felt his driving history should have counted in court.

"I fought them because I was innocent and I put up what I thought were pretty good cases....,” he said.

Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads would not comment on specific cases, however a spokesperson said registration for a Queensland vehicle must be transferred within two weeks. Sellers also need to keep a completed vehicle registration application as proof of transfer.