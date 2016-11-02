24°
Photo gallery: Best of the dresses at Tweed raceday

Aisling Brennan | 2nd Nov 2016 12:43 PM
Fashions on the field winners pose for a photo at the Tweed River Jockey Club on Melbourne Cup day.
Fashions on the field winners pose for a photo at the Tweed River Jockey Club on Melbourne Cup day. Scott Davis

FORGET Flemington, it was all about the fashionable ladies and gentlemen on show at the Tweed River Jockey Club, Murwillumbah, at yesterday's Melbourne Cup celebrations.

With the fascinators pinned into place and the ties straightened, the fashion on the field was a sea of colourful glamour.

The rain held off and thousands of revellers passed through the turnstiles at the picturesque country track to enjoy the horses and the frivolity on what is Australia's biggest day at the races.

Tweed City marketing manager Shannon Dunn helped judge the event and said this year's fashion was all about bold colour.

"The ones who used the colour but in a bold way stood out the most,” Ms Dunn said.

"The men were very dapper and just as impressive as the ladies.”

More than 40 ladies showcased their race day attire on the track, with Round Mountain resident Jo Gilbert taking out the top prize for best dressed.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  melbourne cup 2016 tweed fashions on field tweed river jockey club

