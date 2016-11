Kelsey Bonser and Cormac Lawrence enjoy the sunset before the Kingscliff High formal.

IT WAS a night to remember for Kingscliff High School students when they celebrated their end-of-year formal at Bond University last week.

The formal saw students arrive in everything from hot-rods to limousines and even a small scooter, as students prepared to mark their graduation from Year 12.

* The Tweed Daily News will publish a special souvenir liftout of all the region's high schools on Saturday, December 3.

Photos View Photo Gallery

* To purchase a photo contact www.tweeddailynews.com.au/photos/buy