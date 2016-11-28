25°
Photographers working against the grain

Nikki Todd | 28th Nov 2016 11:02 AM
LIGHT AND DARK: Photo of Snapper Rocks by Greg Wightman, one of the exhibitors.
LIGHT AND DARK: Photo of Snapper Rocks by Greg Wightman, one of the exhibitors. Greg Wightman

IT'S DIFFICULT not to be inspired by the landscape when you live in the Tweed.

And so it is no surprise a group of Tweed photographers have banded together to show for the first time their work at a special exhibition in Murwillumbah this week.

Entitled Against the Grain, the exhibition is a collaboration of the work of four photographers, including Cabarita's Carol Easton, Rob Olver (Murwillumbah), Chelle Wallace (Murwillumbah) and Greg Wightman (Pottsville) and is open until Sunday, December 4.

STUNNING: Carol Easton combines art and photography in her pictures.
STUNNING: Carol Easton combines art and photography in her pictures. Carol Easton

Ms Easton said she had been encouraged to exhibit her work by others.

"I always have my camera on me and started taking these photos of reflections on the beach of the sun coming up,” she said.

"It just gives the most amazing patterns and colours.”

After meeting the other photographers, the idea for an exhibition was sparked.

"Each of us has our own style, but within that style is a similarity that binds the exhibition together,” Ms Easton said.

"We are all first time exhibitors.”

All photographic works will be for sale, along with smaller merchandise, cards and books.

Rob Olver will also launch his book on Murwillumbah and the Tweed Valley as seen through his lens.

Some of their work will be raffled off to raise money for charity Beyond Blue.

Cabarita resident Carol Easton will be showing off her photographs as part of an exhibition at Murwillumbah.
Cabarita resident Carol Easton will be showing off her photographs as part of an exhibition at Murwillumbah. Contributed

FAST FACTS:

What: Against the Grain photographic exhibition

Where: The Citadel (Salvation Army Building), 21 Queen St, Murwillumbah

When: November 26 - December 4

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  against the grain murwillumbah art photograhic exhibition

Naomi Watts in a 'good place' after split

Naomi Watts has opened up about her split from Liev Schreiber

