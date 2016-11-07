Picture Gallery: Heavens shining down on Murwillumbah Show

SCARY STUFF: Spectator jaws dropped at the unbelievable heights achieved by the bikeriders at the Murwillumbah Show.

IN A tradition unbroken since 1890, thousands of residents turned out to support the Murwillumbah Show over the weekend.

Billed as the best little country show in northern NSW, the show didn't disappoint, with the traditional horse, cattle, sheep, poultry and other events on display for young and old.

Braving the scorching heat - particularly on Saturday - showgoers turned out to enjoy the offerings, with the rodeo and woodchopping events big attractions.

Saturday night's daring motorbike display was a show-stopper with incredible heights jumped by the experts.

Sideshow Alley proved as popular as ever with teenagers in particular vying for bragging rights on the scariest ride.

Show president Allan Campbell said everything had gone well, despite the heat which fell short of its predicted 37C high.

"As far as I know, everything went well although the heat wasn't real good,” Mr Campbell said.

"Everyone was happy, so that's good.”

Mr Campbell said it was difficult to estimate crowd numbers with free entry given to the show.

The two-day event culminated in a magnificent fireworks display, bringing an end to the show for another year.