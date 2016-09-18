23°
Plan for Cobaki Southern Cross University campus binned

Alina Rylko
| 18th Sep 2016 8:00 AM
A multi-million-dollar Southern Cross University Cobaki campus will not be going ahead.
A multi-million-dollar Southern Cross University Cobaki campus will not be going ahead.

A SOUTHERN Cross University campus planned for the Cobaki Lakes development has been canned.

The university confirmed this week it had decided to drop its plan for a six hectare development at the emerging 5000-home estate to be built just west of the Gold Coast Airport.

The ditched plans come as a disappointment for Leda Developments, the company behind the estate, which has worked towards a university campus being the jewel in the town centre for the last two years.

A building at the site was seriously considered in July, 2015 when SCU was given an undisclosed multi-million dollar sum to pay for the construction of a new building, but then decided against putting it at Cobaki.

At the time, SCU decided its 'Building C' SCU College, including a 500-seat lecture theatre, would be built at its existing campus at Coolangatta, which unlike Cobaki was ready for immediate growth.

Multi-million-dollar Cobaki campus plans revealed

Southern Cross University Cobaki campus canned

Both SCU and Leda Developments were confident in establishing another building at Cobaki, promising the project would be a boon to the local economy and tertiary education sector.

Leda Developments regional manager Reg van Rij agreed the latest decision not to go ahead with the campus changed the desired culture of Cobaki Lakes.

"The university has revised their growth strategy and decided not to proceed, that's the length and breadth of what we were told,” Mr Van Rij said.

"We were very disappointed with the decision, which was totally unexpected.”

SCU said it would continue to explore opportunities for its longer-term future in the Gold Coast Tweed region "in the knowledge that the existing campus building program is on track”.

Mr Van Rij said Cobaki was an ideal location for another education or service provider.

"The town centre is quite substantial, so there will still be opportunity for possibly similar concepts,” he said.

Leda expects to put blocks on the market by the end of 2017, while SCU's Building C and new car park is due to open at Coolangatta by the start of 2017.

Other plans for Cobaki are forging ahead: Twin Towns Services Club announced in August its agreement to develop a 3ha site in the south-east corner of the estate, with a satellite club and child care facility. It will be several years before they're completed.

'Building C' is currently under construction at the Tweed Coolangatta Southern Cross University campus.
'Building C' is currently under construction at the Tweed Coolangatta Southern Cross University campus.
Tweed Daily News
