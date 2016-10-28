Police apologise after blunder blames innocent man

TWEED Byron police have apologised to Murwillumbah funeral director and father of six Ben Little after he was incorrectly identified as a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.

Police posted a CCTV image of Mr Little on their Facebook page on Friday, October 21, incorrectly identifying him as a man wanted in connection to an aggravated break-in and subsequent fraud at Tweed Heads.

The investigation relates to an incident at a home in Seymour St at about 7.40pm on August 23 where a man was left with serious head injuries after he was approached by two men who subsequently assaulted him and stole items.

Police posted a CCTV image of Mr Little taken at a store in Tweed City, alleging he had used a stolen credit card to purchase goods.

It was subsequently found the CCTV footage was out of sync with the card payment terminal and Mr Little had not used a stolen card.

Mr Little said he was shocked after friends contacted him within hours of the image being posted on the police page.

"It was a bit alarming,” he said.

Mr Little said he had accepted the police apology and was not interested in suing anyone, but said he did want to set the record straight.

"People didn't have too much of a hard time recognising me,” he said.

"I'm concerned for the impact on my business and my family.

"I'm not a complaining sort of person but I just want the record set straight; I just want to quash the rumours so people don't feel they have to hide their diamonds from me.”

In a statement, police admitted their error.

"Mr Little is not a person of interest in this investigation and police apologise for the embarrassment and inconvenience caused to him,” police said.

Police added the investigation was still active and re-issued CCTV images of two men wanted in connection with the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact Tweed Heads Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Information can be given anonymously.