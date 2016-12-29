Police assaulted trying to disarm man with 24cm knife

Tweed police assaulted after trying to disarm man at Tweed Heads

POLICE have been assaulted on a Tweed Heads street while trying to disarm a man who refused to put down a 24cm knife.

The man, 32, of no fixed address, had earlier in the day punched a shopkeeper in the face after causing a ruckus instore and being asked to leave.

A Tweed Byron LAC spokesman said the incident happened at Sands St at around 3.20pm on Boxing Day.

Police approached the man and repeatedly asked him to put down the knife but he refused.

"He was sprayed with capsicum spray a number of times,” the spokesman said.

The man was charged with having a knife in a public place, assaulting police and resisting arrest. He was also charged with assaulting the shopkeeper.

Bail was refused and he is due to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on January 9, 2017.

This is the second incident in as many days police from the command were assaulted, after two officers required treatment for minor injuries at Byron Bay on Christmas Day after they were confronted by a violent 38-year-old woman at Broken Head.

The woman is due to face Byron Bay Local Court on January 19, 2017 in relation to the incident.