Police hunt man who may be on the run in Tweed

Police are trying to find Scott Anderson

TWEED police have called on the public for help to find a man they say is "actively avoiding authorities”.

Scott Anderson has outstanding warrants for his arrest in both NSW and Queensland.

He is wanted for domestic assault and intimidation offences in NSW and for failing to appear at court on drug offences north of the border.

Police said he is known to live or visit the Banora Point area.

He is aware he is wanted for the above offences and is actively avoiding authorities, according to police.

If anyone sees Mr Anderson or knows where he is they should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Tweed Heads Police Station on 07 5536 0999.