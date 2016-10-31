POLICE IN BRIEF

Firefighter burnt

A TWEED Heads firefighter was injured while battling a blaze that destroyed a semi-trailer at Chinderah on Friday. The southbound truck was completely destroyed when it exploded into flames after slamming into another semi-trailer parked alongside the Pacific Highway. The second truck was also significantly damaged. The firefighter suffered minor burns to his shoulders and was treated at the scene. The 36-year-old driver of the burnt-out truck was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment to scratches and a minor neck injury. The driver of the second truck was not injured. The incident forced the closure of the highway in both directions, causing major traffic delays.

Officer injured

A TWEED Heads plains clothes police officer has suffered significant dental injuries while making an arrest in Tweed Heads. The officer suffered internal mouth injuries, bruising and minor lacerations. He is to see a specialist this week. The incident allegedly occurred when police attempted to arrest a 30-year-old man after a short foot chase in Tweed Heads on Thursday. The alleged offender appeared in Byron Bay Local Court on Friday charged with numerous offences including resist police, breach of bail and drug possession. He appeared in Byron Bay Local Court on Friday and is to reappear on a date to be confirmed.

Police nominated

TWO Tweed Byron LAC police officers have been nominated for the prestigious Rotary Police Officer of the Year Awards. Constable Rebecca Krilich is among the finalists for the Customer Service Excellence Award. Const Krilich was nominated by a victim of an assault, who praised her communication skills and empathy, providing her with the strength to testify at trial. Police volunteer Margaret Kerr has also been nominated for the thousands of hours she has contributed at Byron Bay police station since joining in 2001. The awards will be announced on Friday at a gala event in Sydney.

Police believe a fire that burnt out an estimated 100 hectares at Bogangar on Saturday was deliberately lit. Contributed

Fire sparks search

POLICE have appealed for information following a devastating blaze at Bogangar, which they believe was deliberately lit. The large bushfire took hold on Saturday afternoon at Clothiers Creek Rd, Bogangar and burned an estimated 100 hectares of bushland. Clothiers Creek Rd was shut while the Rural Fire Service battled the blaze. Detective Inspector Gary Cowan from the Tweed Byron Local Area Command said the blaze was one of a spate of suspicious fires that had been reported in the region in recent weeks. Police want to speak to a man described as being aged in his 60s, seen in a silver, two-door Peugeot hatchback parked on Clothiers Creek Rd about 3.15pm on Saturday, shortly before fire was reported.