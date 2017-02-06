29°
News

Police investigate how woman was seriously injured

Mitchell Crawley | 6th Feb 2017 4:04 PM
Tweed police appeal for help following attack.
Tweed police appeal for help following attack. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A WOMAN is in hospital in a stable condition with head injuries after an attack in Tweed Heads on Sunday night.

Police are investigating how the incident happened and have appealed to the public for help.

About 9pm on February 5 a woman was walking home from a licensed premise on Wharf Street when she was approached by a man.

Police report the woman walked to a home on Enid Street, where she was found injured.

At this stage, it is not known how the woman was hurt.

She was taken to Tweed Hospital with serious head injuries, where she remains in a stable condition.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

People should not report crime information via police Facebook and Twitter pages.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  tweed byron local area command tweed crime tweed heads tweed police wharf st

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

Police investigate how woman was seriously injured

Police investigate how woman was seriously injured

A WOMAN is in hospital in a stable condition with head injuries after an attack in Tweed Heads on Sunday night.

Residents urged to leave as fire engulfs Gold Coast home

About a dozen crews on scene attempting to control the fire

Sixty years of marriage has swum by

LAP OF SUCCESS: Barbara and Dave Maynard at Banora Club Oasis pool where they are active members of the Masters Swimming Club.

Sharing sixty years together has led to a lifetime of memories.

Facing the magic in Kirra

SKIN BEAUTY: Face Magic's Angie Todd and head therapist Olivia Oran.

Highlights of beauty therapy.

Local Partners

Hundreds remember the man with the infectious smile

Tributes for surfer and much-loved member of the community James Tate touched on his infectious smile and the way it shone brightest for wife and his daughter.

Sixty years of marriage has swum by

LAP OF SUCCESS: Barbara and Dave Maynard at Banora Club Oasis pool where they are active members of the Masters Swimming Club.

Sharing sixty years together has led to a lifetime of memories.

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Two face 5-years jail for streaming Green-Mundine fight

AT LEAST two social media users are facing fines of up to $60,000 or five years‘ jail for using Facebook Live to stream the Green-Mundine fight on Friday.

Lady Gaga soars at the Super Bowl

US singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.

BORN This Way singer headlines halftime show.

The lengths Beyoncé went to keep pregnancy secret

epa05513585 US musician Beyonce arrives on the red carpet for the 33rd MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 28 August 2016. EPA/JASON SZENES

Beyoncé is a master at keeping things secret.

Reality TV ratings race tightens up, but MKR still on top

My Kitchen Rules contestants Bek and Ash pictured with hosts Manu Feildel and Pete Evans.

RUNAWAY bride delivers solid numbers for Channel 9.

Check out the ultra-expensive Super Bowl ads for 2017

Yellow Tail Wine's advert includes a rather animated kangaroo.

The Super Bowl ads are back and they're utterly bonkers

Michael and Kyly Clarke: how they keep passion burning

Kyly and Michael Clarke for Valentine's Day campaign for her Lyfestyled massage candles. Exclusive to News Corp

“Having your own adult time together is super important.''

Bride's shock midnight escape on Married At First Sight

Lauren is a participant on the TV series Married at First Sight.

AFTER going through with the wedding, “happy” bride ditches hubby.

Paradise in Parkes Lane

57 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 4 $765,000

This meticulously maintained home with stunning coastal views is truly your slice of paradise. You will find this lovely home on the high side of Parkes Lane on a...

Great Value for Money - Motivated Owners Want this Home Sold

11 McAllisters Road, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 3 1 2 $449,000

Appealing to first home buyers, investors and families this three-bedroom home is close to schools and shops and a short 10-minute drive from Coolangatta's beaches...

ABSOLUTE WATERFRONT ENTERTAINER @ OXLEY COVE

8 Captains Way, Banora Point 2486

House 5 2 2 $998,000

Spacious 5 Bedroom Family Home This spacious, modern property is cleverly designed with family living and waterfront entertaining in mind. Seamless flow-through...

Beachside Coolangatta home with panoramic Ocean and Coastal views in a blue ribbon location

66 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

• Much loved home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms in original condition • Set on a 1262 sqm elevated block with options to renovate or re-develop...

WHAT! 2 HOUSES ON ONE BLOCK FOR $529,000

96 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 3 $529,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Set amongst the trees in a secluded spot, this property boasts excellent privacy and...

Beachside Living with Stunning Ocean and River Views on Iconic D&#39;Bah Hill

6D/3-9 Eden Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 $645,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY 11:00 - 11:30AM QLD Just a few minutes' walk from Duranbah Beach, Greenmount Beach and world famous Snapper...

Low Maintenance Living Walking Distance to the River and Boat Ramp

227 Kirkwood Road, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 4 $549,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11TH FEBRUARY 10:00 - 10:30AM NSW DST This brick and tile home is conveniently located within walking distance to the Tweed...

&#39;Currumbin Sands&#39; Apartment with Ocean Views and Direct Beach Access

99/955 Gold Coast Highway, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 2 1 $649,000

This stunning, two bedroom, two bathroom top floor apartment offers the perfect beachside lifestyle. Recently renovated the open plan living, dining and...

An Ultra-Chic Beachside Abode - Your New Address Awaits

48 Tugun Street, Tugun 4224

House 3 1 5 $580,000 ...

Offering a holiday at home lifestyle this refurbished, three-bedroom house is just 350 metres from the white sand of pristine Tugun Beach. On a 559m2 block the...

&#39;This impressive family home has it all and a lifestyle to match!&#39;

160 Botanical Circuit, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $765,000

Spacious covered pergola area overlooking the Inground lap pool and spa Conveniently located across the road from Banora Point Central shopping...

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Rainbow Bay's riverside view

Real Estate : 6D / 3-9 Eden Street, Rainbow Bay, NSW.

Check out this week's feature property.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!