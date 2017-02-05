29°
News

Police warnings, fire ban as heatwave hits Northern Rivers

Alina Rylko
| 5th Feb 2017 11:22 AM Updated: 11:55 AM
Temperatures are expected to soar on Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to soar on Sunday.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NSW Police have issued a reminder to residents to take care in today's heat with temperatures reaching the high 30's across the state.

Lismore is expected to reach 36 degrees in the early afternoon; Kyogle 37, Bangalow 32 and coastal towns slightly cooler with Byron Bay and Ballina 31.

Further north, Wooyung is expected to reach 32 degrees, Murwillumbah 33, Tweed Heads 31 and Cabarita Beach 32.

The rural Fire Service has declared Sunday as having a very high level of fire danger for the Northern Rivers Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley council areas.

All permits will be suspended for 24 hours, with no new fires to be lit.

As the weather heats up, police have reminded motorists it is an offence for children or pets to be left unattended in a vehicle, even with the air conditioning on.

"Livestock and pet owners are also being urged to ensure adequate clean water is always available and that shading is provided where possible," a police spokesperson said.

"Additionally, no animals should be left in confined, unventilated areas.

"Everyone needs to take care in hot weather, but some people are at higher risk of heat illness, especially if they are older, live alone or are socially isolated."

Tips:

  • Stay well hydrated;
  • Avoid alcohol and hot or sugary drinks;
  • Limit your physical activity;
  • Try to stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day;
  • Wear light, loose-fitting clothing made from natural fibres like cotton;
  • Regularly check your local forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology on your radio, TV or on the internet;
  • Get advice from your doctor about whether your medication and/or your medical conditions may affect what you should do if it gets extremely hot;
  • Make sure you know who you are going to call (who may need help, and who could provide help to you if needed) - make a list of telephone numbers.

If you can, it's a good idea to spend some time in an air-conditioned building.

For more information please refer to the Beat the Heat website: http://www.health.nsw.gov.au/environment/beattheheat/Pages/default

RFS: http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fdr-and-tobans 
BOM: http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/forecasts/northernrivers.shtml  

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina weather heatwave kyogle weather lismore weather

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

Police warnings, fire ban as heatwave hits Northern Rivers

Police warnings, fire ban as heatwave hits Northern Rivers

Parts of the Northern Rivers expecting to reach 37 degrees on Sunday.

  • News

  • 5th Feb 2017 11:22 AM

Food and helping to avoid 'pizza face'

Help avoid acne with simple, healthy nutrition steps.

Living Naturally: Using nutrition to avoid acne

SPECIAL REPORT: Serious concerns about Lot 3 site

Pottsville Mens Shed members squashed into their current premises at the Pottsville Primary School.

The alternative Men's Shed site might not be viable.

SPECIAL REPORT: 'Let us build at Black Rocks site'

FED UP WAITING: Men's Shed members Roy Dunstan, Michael Ryan, Les Hardy and Peter Howell want the issue resolved.

THE GREAT DEBATE: Men say yes.

Local Partners

From cane cutter's son to expert in turbo jet engines

SERVING his nation, supporting his community and raising a family - you could say Ray Martin has done it all in his 83 years, but he is not done yet.

'Every week a bonus' for Lismore couple

Soon-to-be parents Rachel Barnes and Reon Mossman.

'I never imagined anything like this would ever happen to us.'

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Dead Letter Circus announce supports

10th anniversary tour will see Melbourne band on as supports.

What's on the small screen this week

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

REALITY shows heat up while three new dramas hit our screens.

Candice Fox plots another classic

Author Candice Fox has published her latest novel, Crimson Lake.

Two unlikely characters team up to investigate disappearance

Fallujah announce headline show

Falluja will be touring with Killswitch Engage next year. Photo Contributed

Fallujah will get show off new album with headline show

Band takes on the 21st century

Four years on from their 2013 debut, THE CHARM THE FURY have upped their game. Photo Contributed

"The world is f***ed, but it's great food for writing.”

Kylie Minogue breaks off engagement with Joshua Sasse

Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse pictured at the Ivy restaurant in December in London. Picture: Mark Milan/GC Images

"Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways"

This guy's gardening's real McCoy

Michael McCoy hosts Dream Gardens.

One of the country's leading landscape designers set for TV

Affordability and Convenience!

22/2 Simpsons Road, Currumbin Waters 4223

Town House 3 2 1 UNDER CONTRACT

This three bedroom ensuite townhouse is absolutely terrific value as a home AND a great investment! Situated in a popular, sought after area just minutes to the...

A generous landholding boasting picturesque views

48 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

Residential Land 0 0 $239,000

Serenely positioned and boasting easterly views over across to Terranora is this 613 sqm parcel of land. Don't miss your opportunity to create a magnificent...

Brand New Master Built Home in an Elevated Position with Views

31 Snowgum Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $589,000

Elevated to capture the breezes and designed to enjoy the wide-ranging Ocean, Valley and Mount Warning views this brand new, immaculate home offers 245sqm of...

LAND ON YOUR FEET!

230A Trees Road, Tallebudgera 4228

Residential Land This peaceful, location is a blank canvas for you to complete the ... UNDER CONTRACT

This peaceful, location is a blank canvas for you to complete the picture and design the home you have always wanted. Surrounded by top notch acreage homes, a move...

The Best of Both Worlds!

177 Simpsons Road, Elanora 4221

House 4 3 2 Interest Above...

This combination of such a stylish, elegant home in an inspiring natural location is exceptionally rare to find. Beautifully presented and intelligently designed...

QUALITY STREET!

6 Araluen Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

It has style, it has space AND most significantly it is has a selection of world class beaches, shops, surf clubs and schools virtually on your doorstep. After 11...

POSITION PERFECT!

34 Coolibah Drive, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 1 2 Interest Above...

After 31 years the owners of this lovely family home are reluctantly letting go of this Palm Beach Pearl creating a terrific opportunity for one VERY fortunate...

Beautiful Barracuda!

24a Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

Duplex 3 2 2 Interest above...

This wonderful waterfront home is superbly situated in the sought after cul-de-sac of Barracuda Court, one of the best waterfront addresses on the Gold Coast. The...

Live In or Let Out!

2/7 Cupania Place, Elanora 4221

Town House 3 2 2 Interest Above...

Here you will enjoy stylish living at its best in this low maintenance home designed to maximise living space and minimise the upkeep. This family friendly area is...

Class, Convenience and Almost New

27 Hidden Cove, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

This beautiful 1 year old, family home is situated in Hidden Cove', Tallebudgera's brand new boutique estate of just 25 homes and just minutes from all this great...

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Rainbow Bay's riverside view

Real Estate : 6D / 3-9 Eden Street, Rainbow Bay, NSW.

Check out this week's feature property.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!