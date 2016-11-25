Police nab man over Mur'bah assault, dangerous driving

A MAN will face court today on several charges after allegedly threatening and assaulting another man at Murwillumbah and later failing to stop for police in a car chase.

About 3.30pm yesterday, a 73-year-old man attended Murwillumbah police station after being threatened and assaulted by another man at a business in South Murwillumbah, with the man fleeing the scene in a Holden Monaro.

Following inquiries, police located the vehicle on Tweed Valley Way, Murwillumbah about 5.40pm.

A pursuit began but was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns with the vehicle failing to stop.

Just before 8pm, officers located a 30-year-old man who was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads police station.

The man was charged with assault, intimidation, malicious damage and driving dangerously, with further charges expected to be laid.

He was refused bail and will appear at Byron Bay Local Court today.