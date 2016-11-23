Police need help as they respond to 400 DV cases a day

Senior Constables Brad Foster and Nicole Greenway, Superintendent Wayne Starling, Senior Constables Jacqui Moroney and Keryn Chisholm put their best foot forward to support White Ribbon Day.

THE NSW Police are calling on witnesses to speak up before it's too late, as the force reveals it responds to more than 400 reports of domestic violence every day across the state.

'No Innocent Bystanders' - a powerful video campaign - was launched in Sydney today, in conjunction with Crime Stoppers NSW and aims to encourage the community to speak up when witnessing domestic violence.

It further educates people to take action by reporting incidents anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

NSW Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione said the campaign sent a strong message to the community of the continued commitment needed to tackle domestic violence at its roots, and what role everyone has to play in supporting that work.

"In NSW, police respond to more than 145,000 incidents of domestic and family violence each year, which equates to about 400 cases every day,” Commissioner Scipione said.

"Tragically we have also seen 32 domestic-related homicides this year in NSW, to date.

"In some of these cases we know that sadly there had been a history of violence in the home, and people in the community had knowledge of it but had reservations about coming forward.

"That's why we're urging you, if you witness domestic violence, if you've noticed the behaviour of a family member, friend or colleague, change or if you have concerns for the welfare of someone in your neighbourhood to please pick up the phone and report that information to Crime Stoppers.”

Tweed Byron Police are raising awareness of domestic violence by hosting a White Ribbon Day ball on Friday, November 25.

Aboriginal Community Liaison Officer Beck Couch said the white tie ball aimed to raise funds to donate to the Tweed Byron Domestic Violence Integrated Responses Committees.

"The 2016 campaign is increasing the focus on all members of the community having a responsibility in stopping violence,” Ms Couch said.

FAST FACTS

Tickets for the Tweed Byron LAC White Ribbon Event cost $100 per head, or $900 for a table of 10.

To purchase a ticket, contact couc2reb@police.nsw. gov.au

Police are urging anyone with information about domestic-violence crimes to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page by visiting www.nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

If you, or anyone you know has experienced, or is at risk of, family and domestic violence, contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732).