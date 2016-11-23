24°
News

Police need help as they respond to 400 DV cases a day

Aisling Brennan
| 22nd Nov 2016 3:50 PM
Senior Constables Brad Foster and Nicole Greenway, Superintendent Wayne Starling, Senior Constables Jacqui Moroney and Keryn Chisholm put their best foot forward to support White Ribbon Day.
Senior Constables Brad Foster and Nicole Greenway, Superintendent Wayne Starling, Senior Constables Jacqui Moroney and Keryn Chisholm put their best foot forward to support White Ribbon Day. SCOTT POWICK

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE NSW Police are calling on witnesses to speak up before it's too late, as the force reveals it responds to more than 400 reports of domestic violence every day across the state.

'No Innocent Bystanders' - a powerful video campaign - was launched in Sydney today, in conjunction with Crime Stoppers NSW and aims to encourage the community to speak up when witnessing domestic violence.

It further educates people to take action by reporting incidents anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

NSW Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione said the campaign sent a strong message to the community of the continued commitment needed to tackle domestic violence at its roots, and what role everyone has to play in supporting that work.

"In NSW, police respond to more than 145,000 incidents of domestic and family violence each year, which equates to about 400 cases every day,” Commissioner Scipione said.

"Tragically we have also seen 32 domestic-related homicides this year in NSW, to date.

"In some of these cases we know that sadly there had been a history of violence in the home, and people in the community had knowledge of it but had reservations about coming forward.

"That's why we're urging you, if you witness domestic violence, if you've noticed the behaviour of a family member, friend or colleague, change or if you have concerns for the welfare of someone in your neighbourhood to please pick up the phone and report that information to Crime Stoppers.”

Tweed Byron Police are raising awareness of domestic violence by hosting a White Ribbon Day ball on Friday, November 25.

Aboriginal Community Liaison Officer Beck Couch said the white tie ball aimed to raise funds to donate to the Tweed Byron Domestic Violence Integrated Responses Committees.

"The 2016 campaign is increasing the focus on all members of the community having a responsibility in stopping violence,” Ms Couch said.

FAST FACTS

Tickets for the Tweed Byron LAC White Ribbon Event cost $100 per head, or $900 for a table of 10.

To purchase a ticket, contact couc2reb@police.nsw. gov.au

Police are urging anyone with information about domestic-violence crimes to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page by visiting www.nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

If you, or anyone you know has experienced, or is at risk of, family and domestic violence, contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732).

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  crime stoppers domestic violence help in tweed tweed byron local area command white ribbon day

Old-fashioned goods at Unlimited Arts craft fair

Old-fashioned goods at Unlimited Arts craft fair

Old-fashioned craft and art work on display at Banora Point this weekend

Tantalise your tastebuds at Tweed Foodie Fest

GOOD TIMES: Kerry Turner and Katya Simmons get into the swing of things setting up a table on the Murwillumbah Bridge ahead of the Tweed Foodie Fest on December 3.

Final Tweed Foodie Fest for the year

Fear for carers as they struggle to help others

Natasha Whitaker with her brother Mark.

Fear carers carrying too much burden

Cooly sings out for carols

Santa gets ready to skydive into the Coolangatta Christmas Carols on Sunday, December 13. Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

Santa dropping in for Christmas Carols at Coolangatta

Local Partners

Residents raise stink over suburban rubbish dump

Desperate residents call for action as rubbish piles up around condemned house in Fingal

Fear for carers as they struggle to help others

Natasha Whitaker with her brother Mark.

Fear carers carrying too much burden

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

Mel B claims she is the only member of the Spice Girls that hasn't slept with Robbie Williams.

Aleyna FitzGerald crowned Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model finalist Aleyna FitzGerald.

RUNNER-UP Sabine Jamieson, from Byron, will also pursue modelling.

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

Kim Kardashian West is about to step back into the spotlight

Kanye West wants to be spoken to like a four year old

Take a course in Kanye's philosophy of business communication

Jennifer Lawrence wants to give birth to her dog

Jennifer Lawrence really, really loves her dog

X Factor winner Isaiah ready to tackle the pop charts

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace.

TEEN credits regional upbringing for keeping him grounded.

Kanye West hospitalised after tour cancellation

HIP-hop star reportedly suffering from exhaustion.

Perfect Anchorage Islands Waterfront Apartment

161 'Cassia Gate' Mariners Drive East, Tweed Heads 2485 ...

Apartment 3 2 2 $709,000

This ground floor three bedroom home is considered to be in one of the best positions within The Anchorage Islands community. It's sun drenched north aspect bathes...

Ideal Investment Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 1 1 Price Guide...

This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an excellent investment property. Situated in a sought after location this nicely...

STUNNING GROUND FLOOR 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE &#39;ROCKS RESORT&#39;

GE/828 ''The Rocks Resort", Pacific Parade, Currumbin 4223 ...

Unit 3 2 1 $825,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH AND SUNDAY 27TH NOVEMBER 10:00 - 10:30AM QLD This stunning ground floor 3 bedroom apartment offers an unparalleled...

Bush to Beach in Minutes!

112 Valley Drive, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 4 Above $779,000

After living for 14 years in this lovely acreage home the owners are now moving on, creating a unique window of opportunity for one very fortunate family. Valley...

A Peaceful Paradise!

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

Located in the prized PBC catchment, only very rarely do homes on these large ocean access blocks come up for sale. At 1467m2, this parcel of prime creek front...

Well-presented Duplex in a Superb Location

2/1 Malparara Street, Tugun 4224

Duplex 2 1 1 Auction

Situated in a sought-after location within a short stroll to Tugun Beach, public transport and the local shopping precinct, this well-presented duplex is sure to...

Fingal Heads Best Kept Secret

7 Wommin Lake Cres, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 $1,475,000 ...

Set amidst the glorious natural beauty of Wommin Lake, this breathtaking home boasts views across the sparkling tidal lake to the Dreamtime Beachfront reserve.

Rare Vacant Land - Build Your Dream Home

29 Shearer Court, Terranora 2486

Residential Land 0 0 $285,000

This fantastic block is located at the end of a private cul-de-sac on 900m2 with a great outlook. Backing directly onto parkland and only a short stroll down...

Living on a Grand Scale

Tweed Heads 2485

Apartment 2 2 1 $500,000 ...

This is the latest Tweed Heads development of the Heran Building Group. We have envisioned a 3-tower highrise with impeccable style, irreplaceable views and...

Your Rural Escape is Waiting

7a Cascade Road, Terranora 2486

House 4 1 3 $575,000

This timber home rests on five peaceful acres in a sought after location just minutes from shops, schools and public transport and only fifteen minutes from...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

A room in this Mount Coolum home is listed for $48 a night on Airbnb.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!