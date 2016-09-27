25°
News

Police news in five minutes, September 26

Alina Rylko
| 26th Sep 2016 9:39 AM
Tweed Heads police.
Tweed Heads police. John Gass

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Knife arrest

A MAN was due to appear at Tweed Local Court on Monday after he was arrested at a Tweed Heads home and charged with possession of a knife, drugs and drug implement on Friday.

At about 11.10pm on Friday, a Ducat St resident spotted the 36-year-old rummaging through his carport and contacted Tweed Heads police, who arrived a short time later.

Police found the man on the property and arrested him.

The man, who police claim appeared drug-affected, was searched and found to be in possession of a large knife concealed in his pants.

A further search found a small amount of cannabis in his clothing and a drug-smoking implement.

The man was placed under arrest and taken back to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was later charged with possession of the knife, drugs, and drug implements and refused bail.

Burnout folly

A MAN who was arrested after doing burnouts in front of the police at Chinderah will face Murwillumbah Local Court on Tuesday, October 25.

At about 3.30am on Sunday, Murwillumbah police were patrolling roadworks on the Tweed Valley Way near Chinderah when they saw a man in a Toyota Hilux doing burnouts.

Police stopped the vehicle and found a 30-year-old man from Coolangatta to be affected by alcohol.

He was arrested and taken back to Murwillumbah Police Station where he produced a high-range alcohol breath test reading of 0.195.

The man's licence was immediately suspended and he was given notice to appear in court next month.

Teen held up

POLICE are seeking community assistance in identifying a man after a teenager was held up by a man armed with a knife at a Tugun fast food restaurant on Sunday.

The man entered the Gold Coast Highway business around 11.15am on Sunday and demanded money from the young woman, who was working behind the front counter.

The store manager then attended the counter area where the man repeated his demand for money.

He was given a sum of cash before fleeing from the premises on foot.

Police are now seeking help from the community to identify the man who is described as Caucasian, approximately aged 30, with brown hair and wearing a tracksuit. There were no customers in the store at the time of the robbery and no-one was injured.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  crime stoppers, knifepoint, murwillumbah local court, police, tweed local court

Tweed hockey star scorching

Tweed hockey star scorching

Queensland Scorchers to defend national hockey title in Perth.

Reject Shop opens in Tweed

News

The Reject Shop opens in Tweed Heads.

Did you get your Census in on time?

The formal Census collection for the Australian Bureau of Statistics has now closed.

The formal Census collection period has closed.

Little growers get a garden

GREEN THUMBS: (from left) Cameron Van Eck, Renae Van Eck and Jennifer Grech install the food pod.

The kids at Toddle Inn are learning to grow great produce.

Local Partners

Candidate up for fit fight

CANDIDATES on the Tweed Shire Council election trail have been issued a challenge of a different kind.

6 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND...

Last year's Second Hand Saturday brought out some great garage sales all across the region.

6 things to do this weekend

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Latest deals and offers

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

NOT so naked and 25 years on, the baby from Nirvana's groundbreaking Nevermind album has recreated the iconic cover shot.

  • Music

  • 27th Sep 2016 6:39 AM

PREVIEW: Luke Cage origin story is a strong addition to MCU

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage.

MIKE Colter stars as latest Marvel superhero to get his own series.

Kate goes down fighting in heated Survivor elimination

Australian Survivor contestant Kate Campbell.

YOGA teacher's 'good guys' alliance fails to get off the ground.

Emily Blunt's (almost) singing career

Emily Blunt nearly became the British Britney Spears.

Angelina is blocking calls from Brad Pritt

Angelina Jolie has reportedly blocked Brad Pitt's number.

Apocalyptica 'seek and destroy' sceptics with 'master' set

Apocalyptica play Max Watts in Brisbane on their Shadowmaker Tour.

Review of final show of Apocalyptica's tour

Rebecca Hall doesn't own a TV

Newspapers, yes. Television, not so much

Blue Ribbon Location - Sought After Seldom Found

23 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 5 3 2 AUCTION

OPEN HOME THIS SATURDAY 1ST OCTOBER 10:00 - 10:30 AM This home, never to be built out is located in the very popular suburb of Terranora which is within...

A Touch of Class - Definitely NOT a drive by!

9 Brush Box Street, Elanora 4221

House 6 3 6 Interest Above...

Exceptionally deceptive from the street, you would not believe there's over 50 sqs of spacious area in this terrific, quite unique home. Just like the'Tardis' ...

Exceptional Rendered Family Home with Views to the Surfers Paradise Skyline

56 Mount Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

OPEN HOME SATURDAY 01ST OCTOBER 11-11:30AM This rendered family home rests on a large elevated block capturing fantastic Hinterland views, right through to the...

Much Loved Home with Pristine Views Ready for its New Family

3 Mountain View Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 2 $549,000

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 1ST OCTOBER 1:00 - 1:30PM This large, rendered home rests on an elevated, flat 613m2 block and enjoys far reaching valley, Ocean and...

This Could Be It

2/223 Turpin Road, Labrador 4215

3 2 2 Offers Over...

If you have been looking for a neat, 3 bed 2 bath 2 car brick and tile duplex with no body corp fees and only 2 blocks from the Broadwater then this could be the...

Doubleview Dazzler!

17 Doubleview Drive, Elanora 4221

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Located in the prestigious and sought after Doubleview Drive you'll find this pristine family home with superb views. Gorgeously presented, it occupies a superb...

Ignore All Previous Pricing - This Home Must Sell on Auction Day or Before

35 Snowgum Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 1ST OCTOBER 12:00 - 12:30PM This elegant GJ Gardner home is just 18 months old offering the perfect family lifestyle at the end of a private...

STUNNING WATERFRONT UNIT - GROUND FLOOR - FULLY RENOVATED

1/10 Mugga Way, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 3 1 1 $469,000

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 1ST OCTOBER 11:00 - 11:30 PM Located in a prime waterfront location this recently renovated ground floor 3 bedroom unit presents a rare...

Your Rural Escape is Waiting

7a Cascade Road, Terranora 2486

House 4 1 3 $590,000

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 1ST OCTOBER 2:00 - 2:30 This timber home rests on five peaceful acres in a sought after location just minutes from shops, schools and public...

North to Water on Duplex Land

65 Nineteenth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 2 2 Auction

IMAGINE waking up to this magnificent Beach and Ocean panorama EVERY DAY! Here you have an outstanding opportunity to secure a genuine blue chip ocean access...

Casuarina sets the benchmark in Tweed market

Our property market is as strong as it's been since the crisis

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.