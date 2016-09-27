Police news in five minutes, September 26

Knife arrest

A MAN was due to appear at Tweed Local Court on Monday after he was arrested at a Tweed Heads home and charged with possession of a knife, drugs and drug implement on Friday.

At about 11.10pm on Friday, a Ducat St resident spotted the 36-year-old rummaging through his carport and contacted Tweed Heads police, who arrived a short time later.

Police found the man on the property and arrested him.

The man, who police claim appeared drug-affected, was searched and found to be in possession of a large knife concealed in his pants.

A further search found a small amount of cannabis in his clothing and a drug-smoking implement.

The man was placed under arrest and taken back to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was later charged with possession of the knife, drugs, and drug implements and refused bail.

Burnout folly

A MAN who was arrested after doing burnouts in front of the police at Chinderah will face Murwillumbah Local Court on Tuesday, October 25.

At about 3.30am on Sunday, Murwillumbah police were patrolling roadworks on the Tweed Valley Way near Chinderah when they saw a man in a Toyota Hilux doing burnouts.

Police stopped the vehicle and found a 30-year-old man from Coolangatta to be affected by alcohol.

He was arrested and taken back to Murwillumbah Police Station where he produced a high-range alcohol breath test reading of 0.195.

The man's licence was immediately suspended and he was given notice to appear in court next month.

Teen held up

POLICE are seeking community assistance in identifying a man after a teenager was held up by a man armed with a knife at a Tugun fast food restaurant on Sunday.

The man entered the Gold Coast Highway business around 11.15am on Sunday and demanded money from the young woman, who was working behind the front counter.

The store manager then attended the counter area where the man repeated his demand for money.

He was given a sum of cash before fleeing from the premises on foot.

Police are now seeking help from the community to identify the man who is described as Caucasian, approximately aged 30, with brown hair and wearing a tracksuit. There were no customers in the store at the time of the robbery and no-one was injured.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.