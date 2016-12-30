Police rally the troops as they prepare for New Year's Eve

BOOSTING FORCES: Superintendant Wayne Starling wants people to have a good time and act responsibly this New Year's Eve.

LEAVE has been cancelled and riot police from Sydney called in to help local forces on what will be one of their busiest nights of the year.

Tweed Byron LAC Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen said officers would be visible at the known firework and party districts and ready to act if needed.

"We'll be having a very high profile police presence across the command this New Year's Eve,” he said.

"Police leave as usual this time of year is cancelled, so we'll have all hands on deck and have a high profile in our major hotspot areas where people congregate and gather. Our message for people is not to drink alcohol to excess, to behave responsibly and have a good time but if people want to push the boundaries and do the wrong thing we will take a zero tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour to ensure the safety of everyone and ensure everyone has a good time.”

Tweed Byron LAC Superintendent Wayne Starling said police were intent on providing a safe environment for revellers and families as crowds descend on party and firework hotspots from Coolangatta to Byron. He said police would also be patrolling roads to ensure motorists remained safe.