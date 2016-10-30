Police say 100 hectare fire at Bogangar was deliberately lit

POLICE have appealed for information following yesterday's devastating blaze at Bogangar, which they believe was deliberately lit.

On Saturday October 29, about 3.30pm, a large fire burned at least 100 hectares of bushland on Clothiers Creek Road at Bogangar.

Police believe a Cabarita fire was deliberately lit. Contributed

Clothier's Creek Road was shut while the fire brigade battled the blaze and at the same time another two scrub fires were extinguished by fire authorities at the nearby Salt Village in Kingscliff.

Detective Inspector Gary Cowan said the blaze was part one of many recent fires located along the M1 from Tweed Heads to Clothiers Creek and may have been all lit by the same person.

"Police from Tweed Byron Local Area Command have experienced a spike in the number of suspicious fires being attended by local fire brigades," Det Insp Cowan said.

"Police are treating all these fires as suspicious and are asking for assistance from the public to come forward with any information regarding these fires."

Police want to speak to a man described as being aged in his 60s, seen sitting in a silver two-door Peugeot hatchback parked on Clothiers Creek Rd about 3.15pm on Saturday, shortly before the fire was reported.