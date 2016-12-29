Police to use fingerprints to identify man who died on beach

BEACH DEATH: The scene where a man's body was found floating in the water.

UPDATE, 12.15pm: POLICE are still no closer to discovering the identity of a man who died after swimming at Belongil Beach in Byron Bay yesterday afternoon.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged between 65 and 75, about 175cm tall, of solid build and with short, grey, balding hair.

Tweed-Byron Chief Inspector Gary Cowan said police planned to use fingerprints from the deceased man in the hope of identifying him.

That is expected to be done today, but it is not known when results will be available.

Chief Insp Cowan also said they suspected the dead man was a local person.

The man was seen going into the water by a witness about 4pm yesterday, and then emerging and sitting on the sand.

A short time later he was seen face down in the water. The witness then retrieved the man's body but he was unable to be revived.

"We'll be making further enquires today about his identity," Inspector Greg Jago said.

ORIGINAL STORY, 8.45am: THE identity of a man who died after swimming at Byron Bay is still unknown and police are asking for public assistance.

The man's property found on the beach included an older-style car key (no remote included) and did not contain a description of the vehicle's make or model.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. A report is being prepared for the Coroner.