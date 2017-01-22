27°
News

Police send warning after yet another mountain rescue

Alina Rylko
| 22nd Jan 2017 3:59 PM
Police in operation Unite. Police hat. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate
Police in operation Unite. Police hat. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate Rob Wright

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

POLICE have warned hikers to Mount Warning, near Murwillumbah, to read warning signs at the car park and on the internet prior to attempting the five hour return summit after yet another rescue.

Two bush walkers had to be rescued off the top of the mountain on Friday night 9pm, after heavy rain and poor visibility hampered their return down the mountain.

Police, SES and the VRA unit were called to retrieve the walkers, with the rescue taking three hours.

The two rescued walkers suffered minor cuts and exhaustion upon their safe return down the mountain.

On December 5, 2016, a man was killed when he was hit by a lightening bolt atop the mountain during a severe weather storm.

Meanwhile, a Byron Bay surfer had his surf board stolen after he left it unattended in the bushes at Clarkes Beach for several hours to go to a cafe.

The theft prompted police to "remind people to take care of their valuables and do not leave them unattended in public places”.

There is no description or photographs of the surf board.

Lismore Northern Star

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

IF YOU want to give your tastebuds the flavour sensations of a lifetime, here is the ultimate foodie’s scavenger hunt through Brisbane.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

Police send warning after yet another mountain rescue

Police send warning after yet another mountain rescue

Meanwhile, a surfer had his board stolen after leaving it in bushes to go to a cafe.

Boomerangs paddling out for world title tune up

Willis Keogh is off to Tahiti with the Australian under 19 Boomerangs in June.

Paddlers battle it out on the Tweed

Casuarina tops Tweed house market at $870,000

Casuarina recorded the region's top median prices for both houses ($870,000) and units ($435,000).

Buyers jumping at chance to get into Tweed property market

On the Mat:Underdogs come up trumps

WINNERS: Tweed Heads chief Paul Girdler. The Ospreys are undefeated in this year's Premier League.

Premier League Round Two

Local Partners

Community called on to celebrate life of Paul Barrett

CALLS are going out for the community to join and celebrate the life of colourful musician and much-loved Tweed identity Paul Barrett.

41-year-old playgroup under threat of closing down

Ballina Little Pelicans Playgroup needs a new coordinator as soon as possible.

This popular group for parents and children could be forced to shut

Suzi Quatro returns with live supergroup launch

DEVIL GATE: Suzi Quatro will reignite her love affair with Australia in February for the Leather Forever Encore tour.

"It's always been a special place for me”

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Become a 'picker' at Byron with vintage fair

Who knows what you could find at this weekend's vintage fair?

THOUSANDS of collectors and sellers will converge on Byron Bay

What's on the small screen this week

What's on the small screen this week

STAR-studded Australia Day celebrations and fascinating docos.

Jennifer Aniston wants to return to TV

Jennifer Aniston is desperate to make a return to TV

Madonna hopes for election unity

Madonna hopes Donald Trump's election will "bring people together"

JK Rowling rules out Cursed Child trilogy

JK Rowling has ruled out a 'Cursed Child' movie trilogy

Buckley's chance in psychological thriller

James McAvoy and Betty Buckley in a scene from the movie Split.

Broadway veteran back on big screen with James McAvoy

Daniel MacPherson: acting’s a bit like channel surfing

Australian actor Daniel MacPherson in a scene from the American TV series APB.

THE Aussie export talks about making his mark in the US.

Shopping isn't fun if you can see dead people

Lisa Marie Woodham will be giving readings in Gladstone until Saturday January 21.

Shopping isn't fun if you can see dead people

Class, Convenience and Almost New

27 Hidden Cove, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 2 Auction

This beautiful 1 year old, family home is situated in Hidden Cove', Tallebudgera's brand new boutique estate of just 25 homes and just minutes from all this great...

IF PARADISE IS HALF AS NICE

14 Benaroon Court, Tallebudgera 4228

House 6 3 4 Auction

Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac and set well back from the road, all you need to do is walk into this stunning, spacious home and you'll feel a thousand miles...

QUALITY STREET!

6 Araluen Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 1 2 Auction

It has style, it has space AND most significantly it is has a selection of world class beaches, shops, surf clubs and schools virtually on your doorstep. After 11...

Beachside Coolangatta home with panoramic Ocean and Coastal views in a blue ribbon location

66 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 21ST JANUARY 12:00 - 12:30PM QLD • Much loved home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms in original condition • Set on a 1262...

&#39;This impressive family home has it all and a lifestyle to match!&#39;

160 Botanical Circuit, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $765,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 21ST JANUARY 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Spacious covered pergola area overlooking the Inground lap pool and spa Conveniently...

Where Luxury Meets Tranquility

7 Wommin Lake Cres, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 21ST JANUARY 1:00 - 1:30PM NSW DST Set amidst the glorious natural beauty of Wommin Lake, this breathtaking home boasts views...

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low maintenance, contemporary home evokes tranquility and is ideal for the...

Beachside Living with Stunning Ocean and River Views on Iconic D&#39;Bah Hill

6D/3-9 Eden Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 $645,000 ...

Just a few minutes' walk from Duranbah Beach, Greenmount Beach and world famous Snapper Rocks, this spacious apartment offers the very best of in-town, beachside...

A sought after location beckons those looking for convenience

16/73 Darlington Drive, Banora Point 2486

Unit 2 1 1 Price Range...

* 'Fairway Gardens' is a great little manicured community perfect for those wanting easy living * Large outdoor covered pergola area with lovely gardens to keep...

Beautiful Barracuda!

24a Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

Duplex 3 2 2 Interest above...

This wonderful waterfront home is superbly situated in the sought after cul-de-sac of Barracuda Court, one of the best waterfront addresses on the Gold Coast. The...

Casuarina tops Tweed house market at $870,000

Casuarina recorded the region's top median prices for both houses ($870,000) and units ($435,000).

Buyers jumping at chance to get into Tweed property market

Beautiful Terranora acreage

77 Mahers Lane, Terranora.

Check out this week's feature property.

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

'Difficult times': Rental prices tipped to increase in 2017

GREAT BUYS: There are some great rentals and houses to buy in South Gladstone. Head to gladstoneobserver.com.au for the top 10 homes under $100 to rent right now in the Gladstone region.

Investors may soon see a "profitable return” on properties.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!