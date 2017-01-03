Police trying to find man who robbed Tweed video store

Police are appealing to the public for help to identify this man.

POLICE are seeking the public's help to identify a man who robbed a Tweed Heads video store.

Police said the man entered the Tweed Heads Blockbuster store late last month and demanded money.

After getting cash the offender left the store.

Police have appealed to the public to identify the male shown in the image. They would like to know his details and whereabouts as he may be able to assist with police enquiries.

Any information can be provided to Tweed Heads Police by calling 07 55360999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

All information is treated as confidential.