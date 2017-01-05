27°
Police want promoters to join fight against drugs

Mitchell Crawley | 5th Jan 2017 2:57 PM
Police walk through the crowd at Falls Festival in Byron. Photo The Northern Star
Police walk through the crowd at Falls Festival in Byron. Photo The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

A SENIOR Tweed police figure has urged festival promoters and the public to do their bit in the fight against illicit drugs after a string of recent incidents at music events.

The comments follow the death of 26-year-old Nimbin man Jake Monahan after he took an unknown substance at a New Year's Day Mt Lindesay rave. Two other man, including a 29-year-old Clothiers Ck man, were also taken to Gold Coast University Hospital they were believed to have taken the same mysterious drug.

Tweed Byron LAC Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen said five people fell foul of the law for drug offences at the Byron leg of the Falls Festival and the spate of incidents was concerning.

He said festive organisers needed to encourage better behaviour and promote drug-free events, and the wider community needed to work together to help people better decisions.

"It's also about education,” Det Insp Cullen said. "It's not about arresting a way through it, it's about educating people.

"Yes we will arrest people who we detect with drugs, but it's about education that what people are doing to themselves is highly risky and they are doing damage to themselves.”

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  falls festival byron bay tweed byron lac tweed crime

Samsung QLED TV promises perfect colour

New TVs promises to kill the cord clutter and 'hang like a painting'

