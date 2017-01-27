Politicians all smiles as new MoU announced in Tweed

THUMBS UP: Thomas George, Geoff Provest, Cross-Border Commissioner James McTavish and Jann Stuckey announce the new MoU.

SAFER children, better care for sick patients, improved public transport and making it easier for police to share information are some of the benefits of the new Qld-NSW Cross-Border Memorandum of Understanding.

Announced yesterday, politicians from both sides of the border hailed the agreement as a game-changer for communities such as the Tweed, whose residents have long-suffered trying to access basic services administered across two state jurisdictions.

Currumbin MP Jann Stuckey said children would be better protected with state social service agencies now able to share crucial information.

"The child safety orders, we have a very fluid border here, so there is a lot of concern when children are having to split their time between two borders, it's really important that we know that child's safety, and vice-versa, is paramount,” she said.

"Because as is often coined, child safety is everybody's business.”

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said privacy laws currently prevented information about children being shared between states.

He said the new document had "more teeth” than the previous cross-border MoU, because governments would be forced to set tasks and report on their progress regularly.

"Kids will be a lot safer,” Mr Provest said.

"Domestic violence will be helped in terms of offenders and victims crossing the border, so it's a great plus.

"Police and social services, their jobs will also be easier. It's that trading of information. The border has always been an invisible wall and (created) a lot of government bureaucracy and it's always inhibited the delivery of services.”

New laws are currently being put in place by both governments to help police manage domestic violence incidents. Mr Provest said all states and territories were working together on this.

Lismore MP Thomas George said the MoU was great news for his electorate.

"The whole of the north-west boundary of the Lismore electorate is the Queensland border,” he said.

"So this is great news for those townships and rural areas - better cross border communication will make a difference to the lives of people who are working and running businesses on both sides of the border.”

Tweed council Director Planning and Regulation Vince Connell, Cr James Owen, Cr Warren Polglase, Politicians Thomas George, Geoff Provest, Cross-Border Commissioner James McTavish, Jann Stuckey and Gold Coast Cr Gail O'Neill announce the new MoU at the NSW-Queensland border. Mitchell Crawley

Key Points

Child protection agencies will share information and this may lead to potential legislation changes.

States will look at options to allow taxis and other ride-share / limousine services to take customers across state lines.

It will pave the way for trade licences or work tickets to be valid in both states.

It will improve cross-border bus services and link timetables.

Both states will work to streamline heavy vehicle regulations.

Queensland Health and NSW Health will work together. There will be a particular focus on improving non-emergency patient transport. Both will share information and provide school student access to interstate healthcare and ambulance cover.

The two states will share information and co-ordinate activity to prevent, prepare and respond to emergency situations, with a focus on floods, storms, biosecurity and public health cross-border arrangements.

Consider options to align laws targeting shopping bag regulation.

NSW and Queensland to monitor the roll out of the NDIS and its impact on cross-border communities.

Develop a cross-border infrastructure and service delivery model and agreed system to support current and future cross-border developments.

Initial infrastructure work will focus on the new Cobaki estate.

Jointly advocate for major infrastructure projects and make available information on local road closures in the cross-border region.

Both states are introducing laws so information and enforcements of DVOs can be shared between courts and police.