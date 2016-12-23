Pollies let barbs fly as MoU blame game begins

Geoff Provest at the site of the new police station.Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News

A POLITICAL brouhaha has broken out over a delay in NSW and Queensland agreeing to the new cross- border memorandum of understanding.

The NSW Government has continually claimed the document would be in place before 2017.

But now, with the new year almost upon us and that likelihood appearing remote, a State of Origin-like war of words has been launched, with senior LNP figures blaming Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for the hold-up.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said all departments that needed to agree to the MoU had long ago done so, as well as the NSW Premier's office.

"I was there when Mike Baird signed it," Mr Provest said.

"Annastacia was down in parliament, but for some reason decided they will hold it for a while," he said.

"I'm assuming they're just doing it for political advantage."

Member for Currumbin Jann Stuckey was equally miffed and believed the

MoU had been "sitting around just waiting for Palaszczuk to get off her backside and sign it".

Ms Stuckey accused the premier of being Brisbane- centric and neglecting those outside the Queensland capital.

"I heard it was about August 11 (2016) it was ready to go," she said.

"And I do have a message for Palaszczuk and that is: Queensland doesn't stop at Brisbane; Queensland actually goes all the way to the border at Coolangatta and we have a very strong relationship with our cross-border towns, particularly around the Tweed, and we expect her to step up to the plate and make interaction more seamless."

A spokesman for Ms Palaszczuk denied she was to blame for the delay.

"Following the premier's request in August for the MoU, the NSW Government responded several months later," he said.

"The matter will be considered in due course. An existing MoU, signed in 2011, remains active and in place."

The MoU determines how the states work together on issues including health, law and order, transport, social services, water and emergencies.