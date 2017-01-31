Pony play for budding horse enthusiasts

Tweed Heads Pony Club will hold their annual sign-on day this Sunday ahead of their 2017 season.

WITH a selection of sports and recreation clubs commencing sign-ons for their upcoming seasons, one Tweed group isn't horsing around.

A staple of breeding fun while developing young horse enthusiasts for the last 52 years, the Tweed Heads Pony Club will hold a sign-on day this Sunday at the Pony Club's grounds at Sussyer Ave, Tweed Heads West.

Tweed Heads Pony Club president Lindy Smith said sign-ons would be held from 10am-12pm, followed by the first rally day for 2017.

"Rally days are where kids experience horse riding and learn disciplines,” Ms Smith said.

"It gives an all-round aspect of training in a number of different disciplines like eventing and show jumping and looking after and managing a horse.”

Tweed Heads Pony Club will hold their annual sign-on on Sunday, February 5 Rowly Emmett

Club captain Donna Coughlan said membership for a riding member (25 years and under) is $100, which includes instructors and training, with horses provided for those who don't own their own.

"We have learning days on Sundays which is included in your membership and you learn the whole lot,” Ms Coughlan said.

Ms Coughlan said members could also arrange agistment on Pony Club grounds for their horses.

While the pony club has bred Olympic equestrian athletes and legendary jockeys like Chris Munce and Darren Beadman, Ms Smith said the club was there for everyone.

"It's the grassroots of where many of our top riders have started,” she said. "However, Pony Club is there also for kids who just want to learn, but not do the competitive side.”

Email: thpc.secretary @gmail.com.