Pottsville add rock to line-up

Pottsville coach Jayden Hoare said his side was hoping to bounce back against Marist Brothers Lismore this weekend.

POTTSVILLE hopes a new rock in their line-up will be the key to turning the club's LJ Hooker League cricket season around.

On debut last weekend in a loss against Ballina, former Gold Coast Dolphin Sabah Syed top scored for Pottsville with 47 and coach Jayden Hoare hoped the left-hander could offer much needed stability and momentum for the side battling away in seventh.

"He (Syed) had a good first game and he strengthens the side and adds another top order batsmen,” Hoare said.

"He's more of a grinder, where our top order is more aggressive, so hopefully we can bat around him.”

Hoare, who played alongside Syed at the Gold Coast, said his former Dolphins teammate's ability to grind out an innings would benefit the top order's natural approach.

"Syed will allow other batsmen to be more aggressive and move the game along,” Hoare said.

"There's more confidence in the team now that with the added depth, we can be more aggressive and take more calculated risks.”

Pottsville take on second-placed Marist Brothers Lismore in a two-dayer at Seabreeze Oval today from 1pm.

Hoare said despite contrasting ladder positions, Pottsville will go into the game confident after beating Marist twice in 2016.

He said the side would aim to bat first in what is expected to be a scorcher.

"We haven't built platforms where we can push on, so if we do bat first we have to build partnerships and put runs on the board,” Hoare said.

"If we bowl first we have to start well as their top three, four is the key. If you bottle them up they may get impatient and take a risk.”

Cudgen are looking for their first win since November against Tintenbar-Easts in Ballina today.

Since defeating Casino in November, Cudgen have had one loss and two matches abandoned, leaving them stranded at fourth on the ladder.